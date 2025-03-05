HDFC Bank Employees Allegedly Embezzle Customer Funds in IPL Betting Scam

More than six account holders have so far filed complaints regarding embezzlement from their accounts. It is alleged that some bank employees embezzled lakhs of rupees through various means, including fake credit cards, fixed deposits (FDs), self-checks, and online transactions.

It is alleged that large-scale fraud is being perpetrated against customers at the HDFC Bank branch in the area. Some customers have reported missing funds from their bank FDs, while others have found their accounts empty despite depositing cheques and cash.

Furthermore, customers have alleged fraud through fake credit cards. Victims are now approaching the authorities in the hope of recovering their money. One customer stated that when he tried to withdraw money from his FD for his daughter’s wedding, he discovered that ₹5 lakh, the amount deposited in the FD, was missing.

Collector Orders Investigation One customer after another is coming forward with complaints at the Betul branch of HDFC Bank. Sources suggest that some bank employees are using customers’ money for IPL betting. However, these are merely allegations and have not been confirmed. The affected customers claim that when they went to the Ganj police station to file a complaint, their concerns were ignored. A complaint has now been filed with the Collector’s office, which has assured an investigation and subsequent action. One customer after another is coming forward with complaints at the Betul branch of HDFC Bank. Sources suggest that some bank employees are using customers’ money for IPL betting. However, these are merely allegations and have not been confirmed. The affected customers claim that when they went to the Ganj police station to file a complaint, their concerns were ignored. A complaint has now been filed with the Collector’s office, which has assured an investigation and subsequent action.