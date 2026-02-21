Bhind: 5 Dead, 7 Critically Injured in Fatal Bus-Car Collision

Five killed in a horrific collision between a bus and a car (Photo Source – Patrika)
Bhind News: A bus returning to Gwalior from a wedding procession collided with a car late last night on National Highway-719, which passes through the Bhind-Gwalior highway in the Gohad Chauraha police station area of Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh. Five people died on the spot in the accident, while 7 people were injured.
Upon receiving the information, the Gohad Chauraha police reached the spot and began rescue operations with the help of local residents. Two of the injured have been referred to Gwalior in extremely critical condition.
It is being reported that a speeding bus was returning to Gwalior after dropping off a wedding procession in Bhind. During this time, near Chhimka in the district, it collided with an Eco car. After the accident, there was an atmosphere of chaos on the highway for a long time, which was later managed by the police who arrived at the scene and admitted the injured to the hospital.
Meanwhile, the police have completed the inquest proceedings for all the bodies and sent them to the district hospital for post-mortem. Locals in the vicinity of the accident site have been demanding highway widening for a long time. Despite the saints' protests, the authorities are not taking heed, resulting in people losing their lives in road accidents on this highway almost daily.
