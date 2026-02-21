21 February 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhind

Bhind: 5 Dead, 7 Critically Injured in Fatal Bus-Car Collision

Bhind News: A bus returning to Gwalior from a wedding procession collided with a car late last night on National Highway-719. Five people died on the spot in the accident, while 7 people were injured.

2 min read

Bhind

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 21, 2026

Bhind News

Five killed in a horrific collision between a bus and a car (Photo Source – Patrika)

Bhind News: A bus returning to Gwalior from a wedding procession collided with a car late last night on National Highway-719, which passes through the Bhind-Gwalior highway in the Gohad Chauraha police station area of Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh. Five people died on the spot in the accident, while 7 people were injured.

Upon receiving the information, the Gohad Chauraha police reached the spot and began rescue operations with the help of local residents. Two of the injured have been referred to Gwalior in extremely critical condition.

How the Accident Happened

It is being reported that a speeding bus was returning to Gwalior after dropping off a wedding procession in Bhind. During this time, near Chhimka in the district, it collided with an Eco car. After the accident, there was an atmosphere of chaos on the highway for a long time, which was later managed by the police who arrived at the scene and admitted the injured to the hospital.

Long-Standing Demand for Highway Widening

Meanwhile, the police have completed the inquest proceedings for all the bodies and sent them to the district hospital for post-mortem. Locals in the vicinity of the accident site have been demanding highway widening for a long time. Despite the saints' protests, the authorities are not taking heed, resulting in people losing their lives in road accidents on this highway almost daily.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

21 Feb 2026 11:54 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhind / Bhind: 5 Dead, 7 Critically Injured in Fatal Bus-Car Collision

Big News

View All

Bhind

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Five Dead in Horrific Road Accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

CG Accident: बेमेतरा में दर्दनाक हादसा, तीन लोगों की मौके पर मौत
Bhind

'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule Extended to Another District in MP

‘नो हेलमेट, नो पेट्रोल’ अभियान की सख्ती! बिना हेलमेट पेट्रोल देने पर दो पंपों की सप्लाई रोकी गई...(photo-patrika)
News Bulletin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.