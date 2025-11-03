School Holiday: Four-day break announced as schools to remain closed on 4, 5 and 6 November, kids rejoice

School Holiday: Schools in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for four consecutive days from November 3rd to November 6th. The District Basic Education Officer has announced these holidays. Schools will be closed for a total of four days, combining the Ganga Snan Mela 2025 and the holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. An official notification regarding the holidays has also been issued.
According to the official notification, all private and government schools in Bulandshahr will remain closed for 4 days. As per the order, all schools from Class 1 to 8 will be shut. This will allow students, teachers, and staff to benefit from the festival and the Ganga Snan. It is worth noting that the month of October was full of holidays, and now the beginning of November is also marked with consecutive holidays.
On November 5th, there will be a public holiday across the state and the country to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti. All government-funded educational institutions, banks, and government offices in Uttar Pradesh will be closed. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is celebrated with great devotion and respect by the Sikh community, which is why a public holiday has been declared on this day. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 5th, and a holiday has been declared on this occasion.
As per the order, holidays have been declared by the Basic Education Officer for all municipal primary schools, aided and recognised primary and upper primary schools, as well as private primary schools operating from Class 1 to 8. According to the order, these schools will remain closed for four consecutive days from November 3rd to November 6th, and no academic activities will take place during this period. Schools will reopen at their normal timings on November 7th.
In the month of November, after November 5th, a holiday has been declared for schools on November 25th for Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. Additionally, there will be 5 Sundays as weekly holidays throughout the month. November 14th will be celebrated as Children's Day, but schools and colleges will remain open on this day, and no holiday has been declared.
