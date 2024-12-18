Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

Long Traffic Jam on Highway A roadways bus collided with a truck carrying cylinders on the Delhi-Aligarh highway. Subsequently, several vehicles following behind collided one after another. This accident caused a long traffic jam on the highway.

Injured Admitted to Hospital Locals informed the police about the accident. The police, upon receiving the information, admitted the injured to the hospital. Following this, the police, engaged in relief work, first diverted the route and then, with the help of a crane, removed the damaged vehicles from the road.