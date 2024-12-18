scriptBulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

Bulandshahr: A pile-up involving 20 vehicles in Bulandshahr has left 28 people injured and caused a major traffic jam on the highway.

BulandshahrDec 18, 2024 / 01:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Road Accident in Bulandshahr

Road Accident in Bulandshahr

Road Accident in Bulandshahr: More than 20 vehicles collided on the state highway in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, due to dense fog. Approximately 28 people were injured in this road accident. This accident occurred at 9 am near Thandi Pyau in Bulandshahr on the Delhi-Aligarh highway.

Long Traffic Jam on Highway

A roadways bus collided with a truck carrying cylinders on the Delhi-Aligarh highway. Subsequently, several vehicles following behind collided one after another. This accident caused a long traffic jam on the highway.

Injured Admitted to Hospital

Locals informed the police about the accident. The police, upon receiving the information, admitted the injured to the hospital. Following this, the police, engaged in relief work, first diverted the route and then, with the help of a crane, removed the damaged vehicles from the road.

