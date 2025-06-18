Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

Car Overturns After Collision Tanveer Ahmad, a resident of Malviya Nagar, Delhi, was returning with his family from a wedding in Chamanpura, Sahaswan, Badaun, in his Swift car. SP Dehat, Dr. Tejveer Singh, stated that near the village of Chandauk in the Jahangirabad Kotwali area, the Swift car collided with a roadside culvert and overturned. The impact caused a fire in the CNG-powered car. The occupants were trapped inside and died in the ensuing fire. Five members of the family perished.

Rescue Team Arrives Two Hours Late Reports indicate that those trapped in the burning car cried out for help, but assistance arrived late. Two hours after the accident, Jahangirabad Kotwali Station House Officer Ramphal Singh and Anupshahr SDM Priyanka Goyal reached the scene. They retrieved five charred bodies from the car and sent them for post-mortem examinations. The young woman who escaped the car was admitted to the district hospital with injuries. Police have sent the bodies of the deceased – Zuber, Tanzeem, Momina, Zainul, and Jeba alias Nida – for post-mortem examinations.