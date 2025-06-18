scriptFive Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision | Latest News | Patrika News
Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

A family was returning from a wedding in Bulandshahr when their car collided with a bridge. The impact caused a massive fire in the CNG car, resulting in the death of five occupants who were burnt alive. One young woman is currently hospitalised.

Bulandshahr, Jun 18, 2025

Bulandshahr: A major accident occurred in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, India. A car collided with a culvert, resulting in a massive fire that tragically claimed the lives of five people. One young woman sustained injuries in the incident, which took place around 5 am. Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examinations, and the injured woman is receiving treatment at a hospital. Reports suggest the car’s occupants were travelling to attend a wedding.

Car Overturns After Collision

Tanveer Ahmad, a resident of Malviya Nagar, Delhi, was returning with his family from a wedding in Chamanpura, Sahaswan, Badaun, in his Swift car. SP Dehat, Dr. Tejveer Singh, stated that near the village of Chandauk in the Jahangirabad Kotwali area, the Swift car collided with a roadside culvert and overturned. The impact caused a fire in the CNG-powered car. The occupants were trapped inside and died in the ensuing fire. Five members of the family perished.

Rescue Team Arrives Two Hours Late

Reports indicate that those trapped in the burning car cried out for help, but assistance arrived late. Two hours after the accident, Jahangirabad Kotwali Station House Officer Ramphal Singh and Anupshahr SDM Priyanka Goyal reached the scene. They retrieved five charred bodies from the car and sent them for post-mortem examinations. The young woman who escaped the car was admitted to the district hospital with injuries. Police have sent the bodies of the deceased – Zuber, Tanzeem, Momina, Zainul, and Jeba alias Nida – for post-mortem examinations.

