IPL 2026: Player Injury List Grows, 14 Players Affected, 4 Ruled Out

Injured players list of IPL: Ahead of IPL 2026, player injuries have become a cause for concern for all franchises. No team, except Gujarat Giants, is without an injured player. The list of injured players is continuously growing. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the most worried, with three players battling injuries. Captain Pat Cummins and Ishan Malinga will miss the initial matches, while Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the entire IPL season due to a foot injury. Let's take a look at which players from which teams are struggling with injuries?