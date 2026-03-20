IPL 2026: Player Injury List Grows, 14 Players Affected, 4 Ruled Out

IPL Trophy (Photo Source: IPL)
Injured players list of IPL: Ahead of IPL 2026, player injuries have become a cause for concern for all franchises. No team, except Gujarat Giants, is without an injured player. The list of injured players is continuously growing. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the most worried, with three players battling injuries. Captain Pat Cummins and Ishan Malinga will miss the initial matches, while Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the entire IPL season due to a foot injury. Let's take a look at which players from which teams are struggling with injuries?
So far, a total of 14 players from 9 franchises are dealing with injuries before IPL 2026. Out of these, 10 players are unlikely to play in the initial phase of the tournament. Meanwhile, four players have been ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury. These include Jack Edwards of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Atharva Ankolekar of Mumbai Indians, Nathan Ellis of Chennai Super Kings, and Sam Curran of Rajasthan Royals.
The latest to be ruled out of IPL 2026 is Australian pace all-rounder Jack Edwards. This young uncapped player was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹3 crore at the auction. He was expected to make his IPL debut, but that won't happen. It is reported that he sustained a foot injury during a domestic Sheffield Shield match. He performed exceptionally well in the Big Bash League 2025-26 season. Playing for Sydney Sixers, he took 19 wickets and scored 133 runs in 13 matches.
|Team
|Player
|Update
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Josh Hazlewood and Nuwan Thushara
|Not ruled out, but their participation is uncertain.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana
|Not ruled out, but their participation is uncertain.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mohsin Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga
|Not ruled out, but their participation is uncertain.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Pat Cummins, Ishan Malinga, and Jack Edwards
|Cummins and Malinga are not ruled out, but their participation is uncertain. Edwards, however, is out for the entire tournament.
|Mumbai Indians
|Atharva Ankolekar
|Out for the entire IPL season
|Chennai Super Kings
|Nathan Ellis
|Out for the entire IPL season
|Punjab Kings
|Lockie Ferguson
|Out for the initial few matches
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sam Curran
|Out for the entire IPL season
|Delhi Capitals
|Mitchell Starc
|Out for the initial phase
|Gujarat Titans
|None
|–
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