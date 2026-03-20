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IPL 2026: Player Injury List Grows, 14 Players Affected, 4 Ruled Out

Injured players list of IPL 2026: The list of injured players is getting longer before IPL 2026. So far, 14 players have emerged who are struggling with injuries, while four players have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 20, 2026

Injured players list of IPL 2026

IPL Trophy (Photo Source: IPL)

Injured players list of IPL: Ahead of IPL 2026, player injuries have become a cause for concern for all franchises. No team, except Gujarat Giants, is without an injured player. The list of injured players is continuously growing. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the most worried, with three players battling injuries. Captain Pat Cummins and Ishan Malinga will miss the initial matches, while Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the entire IPL season due to a foot injury. Let's take a look at which players from which teams are struggling with injuries?

These players are out of the entire IPL 2026

So far, a total of 14 players from 9 franchises are dealing with injuries before IPL 2026. Out of these, 10 players are unlikely to play in the initial phase of the tournament. Meanwhile, four players have been ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury. These include Jack Edwards of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Atharva Ankolekar of Mumbai Indians, Nathan Ellis of Chennai Super Kings, and Sam Curran of Rajasthan Royals.

Jack misses out on IPL debut

The latest to be ruled out of IPL 2026 is Australian pace all-rounder Jack Edwards. This young uncapped player was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹3 crore at the auction. He was expected to make his IPL debut, but that won't happen. It is reported that he sustained a foot injury during a domestic Sheffield Shield match. He performed exceptionally well in the Big Bash League 2025-26 season. Playing for Sydney Sixers, he took 19 wickets and scored 133 runs in 13 matches.

Injured players list of IPL

TeamPlayerUpdate
Royal Challengers BengaluruJosh Hazlewood and Nuwan ThusharaNot ruled out, but their participation is uncertain.
Kolkata Knight RidersHarshit Rana and Matheesha PathiranaNot ruled out, but their participation is uncertain.
Lucknow Super GiantsMohsin Khan and Wanindu HasarangaNot ruled out, but their participation is uncertain.
Sunrisers HyderabadPat Cummins, Ishan Malinga, and Jack EdwardsCummins and Malinga are not ruled out, but their participation is uncertain. Edwards, however, is out for the entire tournament.
Mumbai IndiansAtharva AnkolekarOut for the entire IPL season
Chennai Super KingsNathan EllisOut for the entire IPL season
Punjab KingsLockie FergusonOut for the initial few matches
Rajasthan RoyalsSam CurranOut for the entire IPL season
Delhi CapitalsMitchell StarcOut for the initial phase
Gujarat TitansNone
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Updated on:

20 Mar 2026 12:34 pm

Published on:

20 Mar 2026 12:20 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL 2026: Player Injury List Grows, 14 Players Affected, 4 Ruled Out

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