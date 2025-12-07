Jashpur Road Accident: 5 Villagers Killed as Car Collides with Stationary Trailer

Jashpur Road Accident News (Image: Patrika)
Huge Road Accident: A horrific road accident occurred late on Saturday night in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. A speeding car collided with a parked trailer near Patratoli on NH-43. Five people tragically lost their lives in this devastating accident. The incident took place in the Duldula police station area.
According to the information received, all the youths had gone to watch a cultural programme and were returning home late at night. In their haste to reach home after the programme, the car was travelling at a very high speed. The road was relatively deserted, due to which the driver did not reduce speed. During this time, near Patratoli, the driver lost control of the vehicle upon suddenly seeing the trailer coming from the front, resulting in a head-on collision.
Following the collision, local villagers rushed to the scene, but there was no opportunity to extricate the youths trapped inside the car. The car was severely damaged after the impact. All five youths had succumbed to their injuries on the spot. An atmosphere of chaos ensued after the accident. Upon receiving news of the incident, the families of the deceased were plunged into grief.
The deceased are reported to be residents of the Charaidand area of Jashpur district. After the accident, local residents and the police arrived at the scene. The bodies were retrieved from the vehicle and sent to the Duldula Community Health Centre for post-mortem examination. Duldula Station House Officer KK Sahu confirmed the road accident. He stated that efforts are underway to contact the families of the deceased for identification. All the deceased are reported to be residents of the same village.
The Duldula police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the main causes of the accident were the car's high speed and the low visibility conditions at night. Additionally, the stretch of road where the collision occurred is considered a relatively dangerous bend, where several road accidents have happened before. The police have also questioned the trailer driver and are conducting a detailed inquiry into the entire incident.
