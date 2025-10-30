CG: Man Stunts in Front of Truck, Video Viral on Social Media, Sparks Outrage

Image: Patrika
CG Crime News: The hunger for likes and views on social media has now turned into a deadly game on the roads. A fresh example of this was seen in Jashpur district when a young man performed a dangerous stunt by lifting the wheel of his bike and riding on the front wheel (wheeling) right in front of a speeding truck. He did this not on a race track, nor during a film shoot, but on a public road, directly in front of a moving truck, endangering his own life and the lives of others. The sight, just before the Shrinadi bridge on the Kunkuri-Tapkara route, left onlookers stunned.
A passerby captured this astonishing feat on their mobile phone and uploaded it to social media. Within a few hours, the video went viral, and people began expressing their outrage over the youth's act of 'playing with death'.
The viral video clearly shows the young man riding his KTM Duke bike at high speed, directly in front of the truck, and suddenly performing a wheelie stunt. The distance between the truck and the bike was merely a few feet. Had the truck driver applied the brakes or steered even slightly incorrectly, the young man would have been crushed in an instant. According to onlookers, the sight was heart-stopping. An accident was certain if the truck driver had made even a minor mistake.
Local residents say that the number of youths performing unnecessary stunts on sports bikes is increasing in the district. These youths openly perform dangerous stunts like wheelies, burnouts, and racing on the roads. This not only flouts road safety rules but also puts other drivers at risk of accidents.
Despite the video of the incident going viral, no action has been taken by the police administration so far. People are saying that if the police had taken action against such stunt performers earlier, these kinds of activities would have been curbed. A resident of the Kunkuri area said, "Today this young man survived, but tomorrow someone else might lose their life in the same frenzy. The police must immediately crack down on such individuals."
