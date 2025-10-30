CG: Man Stunts in Front of Truck, Video Viral on Social Media, Sparks Outrage

CG Crime News: The hunger for likes and views on social media has now turned into a deadly game on the roads. A fresh example of this was seen in Jashpur district when a young man performed a dangerous stunt by lifting the wheel of his bike and riding on the front wheel (wheeling) right in front of a speeding truck. He did this not on a race track, nor during a film shoot, but on a public road, directly in front of a moving truck, endangering his own life and the lives of others. The sight, just before the Shrinadi bridge on the Kunkuri-Tapkara route, left onlookers stunned.