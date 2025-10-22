PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Free Electricity for 928 Consumers with Subsidy

Photo Source: Patrika
MP News: Consumers are adopting green energy and solar energy as a way to save electricity. This is a good sign that people are gradually moving towards the correct use of electricity. The government is also making continuous efforts and providing subsidies to consumers for the use of solar energy. Under the PM Surya Kranti Yojana, consumers are being given different subsidies for installing solar panels.
In Dhar district, 928 consumers have benefited so far. Installing solar panels is saving Rs 20 to 25 lakh every month. This has reduced the pressure on the electricity distribution company. People are adopting solar energy in rural areas as well as urban areas. Electricity consumption and dependence can be reduced. This has increased the trend of solar energy. Many people are coming forward and adopting solar energy.
The use of solar panels as green energy is increasing rapidly. People in rural areas, along with the city, are becoming aware and taking advantage of government schemes. Talking about Dhar city, in the last one year, 498 applications were received for domestic connections and 78 for commercial connections. Out of these, 568 people have installed solar panels so far, which is providing them with financial savings in their monthly electricity bills. Similarly, 347 domestic and 37 commercial applications were received for rural areas. Out of these, 360 people have installed solar panels.
There is a provision for a subsidy up to Rs 18,000 per kilowatt. For installing a solar unit, an average of up to Rs 1,80,000 can be spent to install a unit of u jup to three kilowatts. The unit produces an average of up to 350 units of electricity per month. Even if 200 to 250 units of electricity are consumed at home, the remaining units go to the electricity distribution company (Discom), after which the Discom makes a payment.
Installing a solar plant will save electricity and also reduce expenses. Subsidy is being provided under the scheme. Solar plants have been installed at the homes of 928 consumers in the district so far. - Uma Shankar Patidar, AE Discom
City Superintending Engineer Uma Shankar Patidar stated that there are many benefits to installing solar panels at home under solar energy, including free electricity for many years after a one-time investment. Additionally, the problem of paying monthly bills can also be resolved. In view of this, many consumers are now coming forward and getting solar panels installed on the roofs of their homes and shops.
Big NewsView All
Dhar
Madhya Pradesh
Trending