PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Free Electricity for 928 Consumers with Subsidy

The use of solar panels as green energy is increasing rapidly. People in rural areas, along with the city, are becoming aware and taking advantage of government schemes. Talking about Dhar city, in the last one year, 498 applications were received for domestic connections and 78 for commercial connections. Out of these, 568 people have installed solar panels so far, which is providing them with financial savings in their monthly electricity bills. Similarly, 347 domestic and 37 commercial applications were received for rural areas. Out of these, 360 people have installed solar panels.