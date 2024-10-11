scriptFor 35 years, this person has been reciting Ramcharitmanas sitting in Padmasana in a pond, | Latest News | Patrika News
For 35 years, this person has been reciting Ramcharitmanas sitting in Padmasana in a pond,

Amazing Art : Ashok Dayma, a teacher, has been reciting Ramcharitmanas sitting in Padmasana in a pond for 35 years. He claims that he has inherited this art and wants to pass it on to the next generation.

DharOct 11, 2024 / 05:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Amazing Art
In the 64 Yogini Mansarovar Mata Mandir in Jirapur, Dhar district, a devotee’s unique devotion has left onlookers stunned. For the past 35 years, 60-year-old Ashok Dayma, a teacher, has been reciting Ramcharitmanas sitting in Padmasana in the pond.
During the Navratri festival, people worship in different ways. Ashok Dayma has started his unique worship again. He recites Ramcharitmanas for 2-3 hours daily, sitting in Padmasana in the pond, with a conch in one hand and the Ramayana in the other.

Performing Padmasana for 35 years

Ashok Dayma said that he learned this art from his father. He started performing this act when he was 10 years old and has been doing it for 35 years. He comes to the Mansarovar Mata Mandir pond daily and recites Ramcharitmanas.

Inspiring people with his message

Many devotees come to see him perform this act daily. He claims that he has taught many people, including children, how to swim and perform this act. He wants to pass on this legacy to the next generation.

