For 35 years, this person has been reciting Ramcharitmanas sitting in Padmasana in a pond,

During the Navratri festival, people worship in different ways. Ashok Dayma has started his unique worship again. He recites Ramcharitmanas for 2-3 hours daily, sitting in Padmasana in the pond, with a conch in one hand and the Ramayana in the other.

Performing Padmasana for 35 years Ashok Dayma said that he learned this art from his father. He started performing this act when he was 10 years old and has been doing it for 35 years. He comes to the Mansarovar Mata Mandir pond daily and recites Ramcharitmanas.