Dhar

Stone pelting on moving bus in MP, driver injured, passengers narrowly escape

**MP News: Unidentified attackers hurled stones at a moving bus in Dhar. The glass shattered, the driver was seriously injured, and the bus veered into a field.**

Dhar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Stone pelting on bus driver injured badly dhar mp news

Stone pelting leaves bus driver seriously injured in Dhar. (Patrika.com)

Stone pelting on bus: A passenger bus travelling near Magajpura Phatak on the Dhar Mandav Road in Dhar was pelted with stones by an unidentified individual around 6 PM on Tuesday. The incident resulted in the bus's front windshield shattering and a stone striking the driver in the face, causing him to bleed profusely. The driver lost control of the moving bus due to the impact, causing it to veer off the road and into a field. Fortunately, the bus was carrying several passengers, and no one sustained any injuries.

Driver Seriously Injured

The incident occurred while the 'Jai Maa Vaishno Devi' bus was en route from Dhar to Manpur. The driver, Vijay Bairagi, a resident of Sagdi village, sustained severe injuries to his face and head and was subsequently referred to Indore for further treatment. The bus owner arrived at the scene and informed the Nalchha police station. A Dial 112 vehicle also reached the location and assessed the situation.

Buses Frequently Targeted

The bus owner stated that their buses are targeted with stones approximately every six months. Both the 'Bijasan' bus and the 'Jai Maa Vaishno Devi' bus are reportedly targeted between 6 PM and 7 PM. The owner expressed that the same happened today, and the perpetrators fled the scene. They have urged the police administration to take strict action and apprehend the culprits. Meanwhile, passengers were accommodated on another bus, and a crane was used to pull the damaged bus out of the field.

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Dhar / Stone pelting on moving bus in MP, driver injured, passengers narrowly escape

Dhar

Madhya Pradesh

