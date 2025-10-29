Stone pelting on moving bus in MP, driver injured, passengers narrowly escape

The bus owner stated that their buses are targeted with stones approximately every six months. Both the 'Bijasan' bus and the 'Jai Maa Vaishno Devi' bus are reportedly targeted between 6 PM and 7 PM. The owner expressed that the same happened today, and the perpetrators fled the scene. They have urged the police administration to take strict action and apprehend the culprits. Meanwhile, passengers were accommodated on another bus, and a crane was used to pull the damaged bus out of the field.