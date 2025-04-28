script400 Executive Trainee Positions Open at NPCIL: | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

400 Executive Trainee Positions Open at NPCIL:

NPCIL has announced recruitment for Executive Trainees in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil branches.

Apr 28, 2025 / 02:13 pm

Patrika Desk

NPCIL

NPCIL

NPCIL: A fantastic opportunity has arisen for those seeking a rewarding government job. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced recruitment for Executive Trainee positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official NPCIL website at www.npcil.nic.in. The application deadline is 30 April 2025. Payment of the application fee must also be completed by this date.

Eligibility Criteria

NPCIL has announced recruitments for Executive Trainees in the Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Civil branches. Applicants must possess a BE/B.Tech/BSc (Engineering) or a 5-year integrated M.Tech degree from a recognised institution with a minimum of 60% marks. A valid GATE-2023, GATE-2024, or GATE-2025 scorecard is mandatory.

Other Important Information

Regarding the age limit, the maximum age is 26 years for General and EWS category candidates. For OBC candidates, it is 29 years, and for SC and ST candidates, it is 31 years.
Selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹74,000 per month during training. A one-time book allowance of ₹30,000 will also be provided. Upon successful completion of training, candidates will be appointed as Scientific Officer/Group ‘C’, with a starting salary of ₹56,100 per month. Other allowances will also be payable.

Selection Process

Candidate selection will be based on shortlisting through GATE scores followed by a personal interview. Unreserved category candidates must obtain a minimum of 70% marks in the interview, while reserved category (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PWD) candidates must obtain at least 60% marks.

NPCIL: Interview Information

  • Tentative Interview Dates: 9 June to 21 June 2025
  • Interview Locations:
  • Anushakti Nagar, Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Narora Atomic Power Station (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Madras Atomic Power Station (Tamil Nadu)
  • Kaiga Generating Station (Karnataka)

News / Education News / 400 Executive Trainee Positions Open at NPCIL:

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Government's Digital Strike on Pakistan: 16 'Propaganda' Channels Banned

National News

Modi Government's Digital Strike on Pakistan: 16 'Propaganda' Channels Banned

in 5 hours

JNUSU: ABVP breaches Left stronghold in JNU after 10 years, Vaibhav Meena wins joint secretary post

National News

JNUSU: ABVP breaches Left stronghold in JNU after 10 years, Vaibhav Meena wins joint secretary post

34 minutes ago

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bookings Plummet, Tourism Takes a Hit

Raipur

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bookings Plummet, Tourism Takes a Hit

27 minutes ago

Salman Khan Postpones UK Tour After Pahalgam Attack

Bollywood

Salman Khan Postpones UK Tour After Pahalgam Attack

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

NCERT Textbook Omits Mughal, Delhi Sultanate References; Includes Kumbh Mela

Education News

NCERT Textbook Omits Mughal, Delhi Sultanate References; Includes Kumbh Mela

in 3 minutes

UP BEd JEE 2025: Apply Now Before Registration Closes

Exam

UP BEd JEE 2025: Apply Now Before Registration Closes

just now

Jammu and Kashmir Daughter Achieves Rank 40 in UPSC Exam Through Self-Study

Education News

Jammu and Kashmir Daughter Achieves Rank 40 in UPSC Exam Through Self-Study

16 hours ago

NEET Students Relieved: NTA Launches Platform to Report Suspicious Activity

Education News

NEET Students Relieved: NTA Launches Platform to Report Suspicious Activity

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.