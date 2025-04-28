400 Executive Trainee Positions Open at NPCIL:

Eligibility CriteriaNPCIL has announced recruitments for Executive Trainees in the Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Civil branches. Applicants must possess a BE/B.Tech/BSc (Engineering) or a 5-year integrated M.Tech degree from a recognised institution with a minimum of 60% marks. A valid GATE-2023, GATE-2024, or GATE-2025 scorecard is mandatory.
Other Important InformationRegarding the age limit, the maximum age is 26 years for General and EWS category candidates. For OBC candidates, it is 29 years, and for SC and ST candidates, it is 31 years.
Selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹74,000 per month during training. A one-time book allowance of ₹30,000 will also be provided. Upon successful completion of training, candidates will be appointed as Scientific Officer/Group ‘C’, with a starting salary of ₹56,100 per month. Other allowances will also be payable.
Selection ProcessCandidate selection will be based on shortlisting through GATE scores followed by a personal interview. Unreserved category candidates must obtain a minimum of 70% marks in the interview, while reserved category (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PWD) candidates must obtain at least 60% marks.
NPCIL: Interview Information
- Tentative Interview Dates: 9 June to 21 June 2025
- Interview Locations:
- Anushakti Nagar, Mumbai (Maharashtra)
- Narora Atomic Power Station (Uttar Pradesh)
- Madras Atomic Power Station (Tamil Nadu)
- Kaiga Generating Station (Karnataka)