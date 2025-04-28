400 Executive Trainee Positions Open at NPCIL:

Eligibility Criteria NPCIL has announced recruitments for Executive Trainees in the Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Civil branches. Applicants must possess a BE/B.Tech/BSc (Engineering) or a 5-year integrated M.Tech degree from a recognised institution with a minimum of 60% marks. A valid GATE-2023, GATE-2024, or GATE-2025 scorecard is mandatory.

Other Important Information Regarding the age limit, the maximum age is 26 years for General and EWS category candidates. For OBC candidates, it is 29 years, and for SC and ST candidates, it is 31 years.

Selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹74,000 per month during training. A one-time book allowance of ₹30,000 will also be provided. Upon successful completion of training, candidates will be appointed as Scientific Officer/Group 'C', with a starting salary of ₹56,100 per month. Other allowances will also be payable. Regarding the age limit, the maximum age is 26 years for General and EWS category candidates. For OBC candidates, it is 29 years, and for SC and ST candidates, it is 31 years.

Selection Process Candidate selection will be based on shortlisting through GATE scores followed by a personal interview. Unreserved category candidates must obtain a minimum of 70% marks in the interview, while reserved category (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PWD) candidates must obtain at least 60% marks.