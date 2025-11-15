AIIMS CRE 2025: Over 1300 Vacancies Announced, Know Eligibility and Other Essential Details

AIIMS Vacancy (Image: Patrika)
A new update has arrived regarding AIIMS CRE 2025. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for the AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam Test-4 (AIIMS CRE-4). Through this recruitment process, appointments will be made to over 1300 Non-Faculty Group-B and Group-C posts in various AIIMS institutions and several major hospitals across the country. Interested candidates can apply by visiting aiimsexams.ac.in. Applications opened on November 14, 2024, and the last date has been set as December 2, 2025. The computer-based examination will be conducted between December 22 and 24.
The recruitment includes several administrative posts such as Assistant Dietitian, Dietitian, Warden, Assistant Administrative Officer, Executive Assistant, Junior Administrative Officer, Office Superintendent, LDC, UDC, and Senior Administrative Officer. Additionally, posts like Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical), Assistant Engineer, Electrician, Lineman, Wireman, Technical Assistant (ENT), OT/Anaesthesia/Operation Theatre Technician, Pharmacist, Store Keeper, Cashier, Junior Accounts Officer, CSSD Technician, Lift Operator, Mortuary Attendant, Library Info Assistant, Medical Record Officer, Coding Clerk, Personal Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Private Secretary, Medical Social Worker, Security Officer, Fire Officer, Embryologist, Fire Technician, Driver, Senior Nursing Officer, and Multi-Purpose Worker are also included in the recruitment. Furthermore, applications have been invited for many technical posts including Sanitary Inspector, Junior Hindi Translator, Yoga Instructor, Transplant Coordinator, Programmer, Tailor Grade-3, Laundry Mechanic, Junior Engineer Safety, PACS Administrator, Research Assistant, Medical Photographer, and Artist.
Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay ₹3000, while the fee for SC, ST, and EWS categories has been set at ₹2400.
The examination will be a 90-minute computer-based test, comprising a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be out of 400 marks, with four marks awarded for each correct answer and a deduction of one-fourth mark for each incorrect answer. There will be 20 questions related to General Knowledge, Basic Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge, and 80 questions from the domain of the respective post. Qualifying marks are set at 40% for Unreserved and EWS categories, 35% for OBC, and 30% for SC-ST candidates. For PwBD candidates, the minimum passing marks have been fixed at 30%.
