Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

AIIMS CRE 2025: Over 1300 Vacancies Announced, Know Eligibility and Other Essential Details

The country's largest medical institute, AIIMS, has announced recruitment for several posts. Applications opened on November 14, 2024, and the last date has been set as December 2, 2025.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

AIIMS Vacancy

AIIMS Vacancy (Image: Patrika)

A new update has arrived regarding AIIMS CRE 2025. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for the AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam Test-4 (AIIMS CRE-4). Through this recruitment process, appointments will be made to over 1300 Non-Faculty Group-B and Group-C posts in various AIIMS institutions and several major hospitals across the country. Interested candidates can apply by visiting aiimsexams.ac.in. Applications opened on November 14, 2024, and the last date has been set as December 2, 2025. The computer-based examination will be conducted between December 22 and 24.

Recruitment for These Posts

The recruitment includes several administrative posts such as Assistant Dietitian, Dietitian, Warden, Assistant Administrative Officer, Executive Assistant, Junior Administrative Officer, Office Superintendent, LDC, UDC, and Senior Administrative Officer. Additionally, posts like Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical), Assistant Engineer, Electrician, Lineman, Wireman, Technical Assistant (ENT), OT/Anaesthesia/Operation Theatre Technician, Pharmacist, Store Keeper, Cashier, Junior Accounts Officer, CSSD Technician, Lift Operator, Mortuary Attendant, Library Info Assistant, Medical Record Officer, Coding Clerk, Personal Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Private Secretary, Medical Social Worker, Security Officer, Fire Officer, Embryologist, Fire Technician, Driver, Senior Nursing Officer, and Multi-Purpose Worker are also included in the recruitment. Furthermore, applications have been invited for many technical posts including Sanitary Inspector, Junior Hindi Translator, Yoga Instructor, Transplant Coordinator, Programmer, Tailor Grade-3, Laundry Mechanic, Junior Engineer Safety, PACS Administrator, Research Assistant, Medical Photographer, and Artist.

Application Fee Details

Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay ₹3000, while the fee for SC, ST, and EWS categories has been set at ₹2400.

Examination Pattern

The examination will be a 90-minute computer-based test, comprising a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be out of 400 marks, with four marks awarded for each correct answer and a deduction of one-fourth mark for each incorrect answer. There will be 20 questions related to General Knowledge, Basic Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge, and 80 questions from the domain of the respective post. Qualifying marks are set at 40% for Unreserved and EWS categories, 35% for OBC, and 30% for SC-ST candidates. For PwBD candidates, the minimum passing marks have been fixed at 30%.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 02:35 pm

English News / Education News / AIIMS CRE 2025: Over 1300 Vacancies Announced, Know Eligibility and Other Essential Details

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Recruitment Rally Begins Today, Know All Important Dates

Territorial Army Recruitment
Education News

Rajasthan Police Result 2025: Successful Candidates to Appear for PET/PST in Early December

Rajasthan Police Result 2025
Education News

Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur
Education News

Doctor Vacancy: Over 280 Positions Announced, Priority Given to Holders of Specific Degrees

Doctor Vacancy
Education News

UNIRAJ: Application Deadline Extended for UG-PG First Semester, Apply Until This Date

Rajasthan University
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.