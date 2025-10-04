AIIMS Delhi Announces Recruitment for Multiple Posts with Salaries Exceeding Rs Two Lakhs

AIIMS Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity to get a job in India's largest medical college has emerged. Recruitment has been announced for several posts at AIIMS Delhi. This recruitment will be for faculty positions at AIIMS. Candidates will be selected through this recruitment for various departments. Those candidates who wish to apply and possess the necessary qualifications can submit their applications by visiting the official websites aiimsexams.ac.in or aiims.edu.

The application process is scheduled to begin on October 16, 2025. The last date for application has been set as November 14, 2025.