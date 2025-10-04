Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

AIIMS Delhi Announces Recruitment for Multiple Posts with Salaries Exceeding Rs Two Lakhs

Through this recruitment, a total of 63 posts are to be filled. This includes various departments such as the Main Department, Surgical Block, Hematology, Microbiology, and Physical Medicine.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

AIIMS Recruitment 2025

AIIMS Recruitment 2025 (Image-AIIMS Official)

AIIMS Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity to get a job in India's largest medical college has emerged. Recruitment has been announced for several posts at AIIMS Delhi. This recruitment will be for faculty positions at AIIMS. Candidates will be selected through this recruitment for various departments. Those candidates who wish to apply and possess the necessary qualifications can submit their applications by visiting the official websites aiimsexams.ac.in or aiims.edu.
The application process is scheduled to begin on October 16, 2025. The last date for application has been set as November 14, 2025.

Recruitment for this many posts

A total of 63 posts are to be filled through this recruitment. This includes various departments such as the Main Department, Surgical Block, Haematology, Microbiology, and Physical Medicine. Candidates from reserved categories will also be given the benefit of necessary reservations. For more information related to this recruitment, the notification provided below can be referred to.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding the essential educational qualifications for these posts, the qualifications vary according to different posts and departments. For many posts, a postgraduate degree along with relevant experience is required. The maximum age limit has been set at 50 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per rules.

Application Fee

For the application, candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹3,000. EWS candidates will have to pay ₹2,400. SC/ST candidates will also have to pay ₹2,400 as an application fee. However, the fee will be refunded to candidates from these categories upon appearing for the interview.

Selection Process for Candidates

Regarding the selection of candidates, the selection will be based on an interview. First, the application forms of the candidates will be scrutinised. Candidates shortlisted from this process will be called for an interview. Following the interview, the final selection will be made.

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 11:57 am

AIIMS Delhi Announces Recruitment for Multiple Posts with Salaries Exceeding Rs Two Lakhs

