Bihar ITICAT 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Cancelled

Bihar ITICAT Result 2025: Candidates preparing for admission to Bihar ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) have received significant news. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has cancelled the second round of online counselling seat allotment results for the ITI entrance examination (ITICAT) 2025. This result, released on 14 August 2025, has been revoked citing technical reasons. Following this decision, the document verification and admission process scheduled from 17 to 19 August has also been postponed. The board states that the revised seat allotment result and new schedule will be released soon.
The board clarified that the revised Round 2 result will soon be available on the online portal. New dates for document verification and the admission process will also be announced. Officials have assured candidates that the delay is temporary and the process will resume smoothly soon.
The Bihar ITICAT 2025 counselling is being conducted for admission to government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Bihar. Thousands of candidates who passed the examination are participating in this process to secure seats in various trades.