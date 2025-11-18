Bihar Police Recruitment Process to Restart for Over 25,000 Vacancies

Bihar Police Vacancy 2025: All pending recruitment processes will be expedited after the Bihar Assembly elections conclude. Recruitment for approximately 25,847 vacancies across various departments by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission and the Central Selection Board (CSBC) is now moving forward rapidly.
These recruitments, stalled due to the elections, are progressing through six different phases of examinations. The largest number of vacancies, 19,838, are for Bihar Police Constables.
Additionally, recruitment processes are underway for 2,417 Jail Warders, 1,603 Prohibition Constables, 108 Mobile Squad Constables, 33 Enforcement Sub-Inspectors, 25 Assistant Jail Superintendents (Ex-Servicemen), and 24 Forest Range Officers.
The notification for 19,838 constable posts in the Bihar Police was issued in March 2025. More than 16.73 lakh candidates applied for these positions. The written examinations were conducted in six phases during July-August, with 13.30 lakh candidates appearing.
Based on the written examination, 99,690 candidates have been selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). According to CSBC, the PET will commence in December, and information regarding the dates and venues will be released on the board's official website. Document verification will also be conducted during the PET.
Online applications were accepted from October 6 to November 5, 2025, for a total of 4,128 posts, including Jail Warders in the Prisons Department, Mobile Squad Constables in the Transport Department, and Prohibition Constables. The scrutiny of these applications is currently in progress.
Following the completion of scrutiny, a written examination will be conducted. From the candidates scoring 30% or more in the examination, five times the number of vacancies will be selected for the PET. For Jail Warder posts under the Ex-Servicemen and Home Guard quota, the written examination will be the sole basis for the final merit list.
However, for the posts of general Jail Warder, Prohibition Constable, and Mobile Squad Constable, the written examination will only be considered qualifying for the PET and document verification.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has released the examination schedule for the posts of Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Assistant Jail Superintendent (Ex-Servicemen). The examination for Assistant Jail Superintendent will be held on December 7, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The examination for Enforcement Sub-Inspector will be conducted in two shifts on December 14. E-admit cards for these examinations will be available on the commission's website from November 19. A list of examination centres has also been uploaded to the portal.
