Bihar Police Recruitment Process to Restart for Over 25,000 Vacancies

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has released the examination schedule for the posts of Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Assistant Jail Superintendent (Ex-Servicemen). The examination for Assistant Jail Superintendent will be held on December 7, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The examination for Enforcement Sub-Inspector will be conducted in two shifts on December 14. E-admit cards for these examinations will be available on the commission's website from November 19. A list of examination centres has also been uploaded to the portal.