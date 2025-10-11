Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bihar STET Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card Directly

The Bihar STET 2025 examination will commence on October 14, 2025. This examination will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Bihar STET Admit Card

Bihar STET Admit Card updates are expected soon. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for the Bihar STET 2025 examination on October 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the board's official website, bsebstet.org. To download the admit card, candidates will need their user ID and password.

Bihar STET 2025: When will the exam be held?

The Bihar STET 2025 examination will commence on October 14, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card will contain all essential details related to the examination, such as the exam date, time, and centre address. It is mandatory for all candidates to follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Bihar STET Admit Card: How to download the admit card

To download the admit card, first visit the official website bsebstet.org.
Click on the “STET Admit Card” link available on the homepage of the website.
Log in by entering your user ID and password.
Once the admit card is displayed, download it and take a printout.

Important Instructions

The Bihar Board will not send a hard copy of the admit card to candidates via post or any other means. Candidates must download it online themselves.
A colour printout of the admit card is mandatory to be carried on the day of the examination.
Candidates must carry both their admit card and a valid photo identity proof to enter the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

Bihar STET 2025: Examination centres in these cities

An official notice has gone viral on social media platforms, mentioning the duration of the examination and the cities where the exam centres will be located. The examination will be held from October 14, 2025, to November 16, 2025. The examination centres will be in Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Munger, Purnia, Saharsa, and Bhojpur.

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 09:59 am

English News / Education News / Bihar STET Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card Directly

