Education News

CBSE Scholarship: Applications Open for Single Girl Child Scheme for Class 10 Students, Know Full Details

CBSE Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started online applications for the Scholarship Scheme 2025 for single girl students who have passed Class 10.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2025

CBSE’s Single Girl Child scheme for Class 10 students (Image Source: Gemini AI)

CBSE Scholarship Application 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the application process for the Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship for the academic year 2025. This scholarship aims to support meritorious girl students who have passed their CBSE Class 10 examination and are enrolling in Class 11 in schools affiliated with CBSE. The initiative is designed to encourage and empower girls in their educational pursuits.

Application Deadline

The deadline to apply for this scholarship is October 23, 2025. Eligible students will receive financial assistance for their tuition fees, providing an incentive for families to continue investing in their daughter's education. Applicants must complete the online application process, submit the required documents, and meet all eligibility criteria before the final date to avail this opportunity.

Scholarship Application Conditions

Single Girl Child

The applicant must be the only child of her parents.

Academic Performance

Must have secured at least 60% marks in the Class 10 CBSE examination.

Registration

Must be enrolled in Class 11 in a CBSE-affiliated school.

Tuition Fees

For domestic students, the tuition fee for Class 10 should not exceed ₹1,500 per month. Any increase for Class 11 and 12 should not be more than 10% annually.

For NRI applicants, the tuition fee should not exceed ₹6,000 per month.

Important Documents

  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Affidavit
  • School Undertaking
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Bank Details
  • Tuition Fee Receipt
  • Passport Photo

How to Apply for CBSE Scholarship

  • Firstly, click on the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship by visiting this link.
  • Then, select 'New Application' or 'Renewal'.
  • Fill in the academic and bank details accurately.
  • Submit the application and take a printout of the form.

<

