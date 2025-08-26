DU UG Admission 2025: Last Chance for Vacant Seats; Check Availability

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University has commenced the final phase of graduation admissions for the academic year 2025-26. This spot round admission offers students a chance to fill the remaining vacant seats. This opportunity is exclusively for students who have not yet secured admission. The last date for applications is 27 August 2025.
Students can apply for DU's spot round admissions until 27 August 2025. Seat allocation will be done on 28 August. Students who are allotted seats must accept them by 29 August and submit their fees by 30 August.
Several DU colleges still have vacant seats. These primarily include:
Atmaram College: BCom (2), BCom Honours (1), English Honours (2), Physics Honours (4), Chemistry Honours (4)
Bharati College: Mathematics Honours (11), BCom Honours (10)
Deshbandhu College: Physical Science with Chemistry (17), Applied Physical Science with Industrial Chemistry (15)
Dayal Singh College: Punjabi (78), Sanskrit (17), Physical Science with Chemistry (14), Life Sciences (3)
Hansraj College: Anthropology (4), Electronics (3), Physics Honours (5)
Kalindi College: Sanskrit (25), Physics (8), Life Sciences (6), Chemistry Honours (7)
Hindu College: Physics Honours (4), Botany (3), Zoology (2)
Janki Devi College: Mathematics Honours (11), Sanskrit Honours (12)
Laxmibai College: Sanskrit Honours (11)
DU's spot round 2025 is the last chance for students who have not yet secured admission. Fewer seats are available in many prominent colleges, while more seats are vacant in out-campus colleges. Interested students should apply in time to avoid missing this opportunity.