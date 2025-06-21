Enrollment Deadline Extended for Bilingual Classes

According to the new order from the Department of School Education and Literacy, effective from the academic year 2025-26, a maximum of 40 children per class will be permitted in pre-primary classes (LKG and UKG), 50 in primary schools (classes 1 to 7), and 50 in high schools (classes 8 to 10).

Previously, the maximum enrollment limit for pre-primary and primary classes was capped at 30 students. School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated on Friday that the government made this decision after thoroughly examining a proposal submitted by the education department. There has been a significant increase in student enrollment in bilingual classes in existing KPS, along with consistent demands from the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), parents, and public representatives to increase the enrollment limit.