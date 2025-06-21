scriptEnrollment Deadline Extended for Bilingual Classes | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Enrollment Deadline Extended for Bilingual Classes

The government has taken this step in view of the rising demand for student enrollment.

Jun 21, 2025 / 03:00 pm

Patrika Desk

The Karnataka government has issued an order increasing the maximum enrollment limit for bilingual classes in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), Bengaluru Public Schools (BPS), and P.M. Shri Schools across the state. This move comes in response to the rising demand for student admissions.
According to the new order from the Department of School Education and Literacy, effective from the academic year 2025-26, a maximum of 40 children per class will be permitted in pre-primary classes (LKG and UKG), 50 in primary schools (classes 1 to 7), and 50 in high schools (classes 8 to 10).
Previously, the maximum enrollment limit for pre-primary and primary classes was capped at 30 students.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated on Friday that the government made this decision after thoroughly examining a proposal submitted by the education department. There has been a significant increase in student enrollment in bilingual classes in existing KPS, along with consistent demands from the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), parents, and public representatives to increase the enrollment limit.

News / Education News / Enrollment Deadline Extended for Bilingual Classes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

Entertainment

93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

in 4 hours

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

Entertainment

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

in 5 hours

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked

National News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked

in 4 hours

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

Enrollment Deadline Extended for Bilingual Classes

Education News

Enrollment Deadline Extended for Bilingual Classes

in 4 hours

UPSC ESE 2025 Preliminary Exam Results Released

Education News

UPSC ESE 2025 Preliminary Exam Results Released

in 3 hours

JEECUP Result 2025: UP Polytechnic result to be released today, check on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Lucknow

JEECUP Result 2025: UP Polytechnic result to be released today, check on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2 hours ago

Bihar Special School Teacher Recruitment: 7,279 Vacancies Announced

Education News

Bihar Special School Teacher Recruitment: 7,279 Vacancies Announced

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.