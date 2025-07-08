8 July 2025,

Tuesday

IIT Delhi Launches New Online Executive Programme on AI in Healthcare

IIT Delhi launches a new 24-week online executive course on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. This course, specifically designed for doctors, engineers, and data professionals, will commence in November.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

AI in Healthcare, online executive programme, IIT Delhi, healthcare innovation, machine learning for clinicians, healthcare automation course, predictive analytics training, medical imaging AI
IIT Delhi AI Course (Image: Gemini)

IIT Delhi AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new online executive program focusing on the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector. Developed in collaboration with TeamLease Edtech, this course is specifically designed for medical practitioners, engineers, data scientists, and healthtech entrepreneurs.

This 24-week program will equip participants with the professional and technical skills in AI to drive technological innovation in patient care, diagnostics, public health, and hospital management.

Key Features of the IIT Delhi AI Course

The course provides participants with a foundational understanding of AI alongside practical experience working with clinical data. This includes understanding hospital data systems, building AI models for diagnosis and risk scoring, and focusing on medical imaging and predictive analytics.

Eligibility and Fees for the IIT Delhi AI Course

The program is open to any graduate professional working in the healthcare or AI-related fields. The total course fee is ₹1.20 lakh, with an additional 18% GST.

Career Opportunities

Upon completion of the course, participants will have employment prospects in the following areas:

AI/ML Engineer: Developing models for diagnosis and disease prediction.

Healthcare Data Scientist: Analysing clinical data to derive meaningful insights.

Clinical AI Researcher: Testing AI tools in real-world healthcare settings.

Digital Health Consultant: Guiding the implementation of AI solutions in healthcare systems.

Medical Imaging Analyst: Interpreting X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans with AI assistance.

AI Product Manager (Healthtech): Managing and developing AI-based products.

Regulatory and Data Governance Specialist: Overseeing the privacy and legal compliance of AI models.

Commencement and Application

The program will commence in November 2025. Classes will be conducted through live, interactive online sessions on weekends, offering flexibility for working professionals.

Interested candidates can apply at ceppay.iitd.ac.in.

Related Topics

Education News

health

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 10:21 am

English News / Education News / IIT Delhi Launches New Online Executive Programme on AI in Healthcare
