IIT Delhi Launches New Online Executive Programme on AI in Healthcare

IIT Delhi AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new online executive program focusing on the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector. Developed in collaboration with TeamLease Edtech, this course is specifically designed for medical practitioners, engineers, data scientists, and healthtech entrepreneurs.
This 24-week program will equip participants with the professional and technical skills in AI to drive technological innovation in patient care, diagnostics, public health, and hospital management.
The course provides participants with a foundational understanding of AI alongside practical experience working with clinical data. This includes understanding hospital data systems, building AI models for diagnosis and risk scoring, and focusing on medical imaging and predictive analytics.
The program is open to any graduate professional working in the healthcare or AI-related fields. The total course fee is ₹1.20 lakh, with an additional 18% GST.
Upon completion of the course, participants will have employment prospects in the following areas:
AI/ML Engineer: Developing models for diagnosis and disease prediction.
Healthcare Data Scientist: Analysing clinical data to derive meaningful insights.
Clinical AI Researcher: Testing AI tools in real-world healthcare settings.
Digital Health Consultant: Guiding the implementation of AI solutions in healthcare systems.
Medical Imaging Analyst: Interpreting X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans with AI assistance.
AI Product Manager (Healthtech): Managing and developing AI-based products.
Regulatory and Data Governance Specialist: Overseeing the privacy and legal compliance of AI models.
The program will commence in November 2025. Classes will be conducted through live, interactive online sessions on weekends, offering flexibility for working professionals.