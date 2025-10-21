JEE Aspirants Take Note! NTA Releases Full Schedule for JEE Main 2026

JEE Main exam (Image: AI)
JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates Announced: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for JEE Main 2026. This year too, the examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held in January 2026 and the second in April 2026. According to the information, the first session will be conducted between January 21 and January 30, 2026, while the second session is likely to take place from April 1 to April 10, 2026.
The application process for the first session of JEE Mains will commence in October 2025. Students can apply online by visiting the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Similar to last year, NTA has further simplified the registration process this time.
NTA has made a significant change this year. Students will no longer need to manually fill in information related to their Aadhaar card. The system will automatically fetch details such as name, date of birth, address, gender, and photograph from the UIDAI database. This will reduce the chances of filling in incorrect information and also save students' time. However, NTA has advised students to check the details on their Aadhaar card and 10th-grade certificate in advance. If there is any discrepancy in the name or spelling between the two, they should get it corrected before applying.
NTA has also stated that the number of JEE Main examination centres will be increased this year to facilitate students from across the country. Additionally, special arrangements will be made for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students to ensure they can take the exam without any hassle.
In 2025, the first session of JEE Main was held between January 22 and January 30, and the second session between April 2 and April 8. The examination schedule this year is expected to be similar. After registration, NTA will first release the city intimation slip, which will indicate the city where your examination centre is located.
For any information or assistance related to JEE, students can visit nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.ac.in. Additionally, they can call the NTA Helpdesk number 91-11-40759000 or send an email to jeemain.nta.ac.in.
