JEE Aspirants Take Note! NTA Releases Full Schedule for JEE Main 2026

NTA has made a significant change this year. Students will no longer need to manually fill in information related to their Aadhaar card. The system will automatically fetch details such as name, date of birth, address, gender, and photograph from the UIDAI database. This will reduce the chances of filling in incorrect information and also save students' time. However, NTA has advised students to check the details on their Aadhaar card and 10th-grade certificate in advance. If there is any discrepancy in the name or spelling between the two, they should get it corrected before applying.