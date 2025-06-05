JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026 Open: Registration Process Begins

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission: How many seats are there? Each Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has approximately 80 seats for Class 6. This number may vary slightly depending on the school’s capacity and resources. JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026: Know the Academic Eligibility Regarding academic eligibility, the candidate must be studying in Class 5 in the current (2025-26) academic session at a recognised school. The age limit is between 1 May 2014 and 31 July 2016. Applications must be submitted from the same district where the student is currently studying. Each Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has approximately 80 seats for Class 6. This number may vary slightly depending on the school’s capacity and resources.Regarding academic eligibility, the candidate must be studying in Class 5 in the current (2025-26) academic session at a recognised school. The age limit is between 1 May 2014 and 31 July 2016. Applications must be submitted from the same district where the student is currently studying.

Required Documents for Application Recent passport-size photograph

Student’s signature

Parents’ signatures

Aadhaar card details

Valid residence certificate

Student’s details certificate certified by the Headmaster JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 Registration: How to Apply Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the “Class VI Registration 2025” link on the website’s homepage.

Click on “Apply Online” on the new page.

Fill in the required information in the form.

Upload the necessary documents. Finally, submit the form.