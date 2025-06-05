scriptJNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026 Open: Registration Process Begins | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026 Open: Registration Process Begins

JNVST Class 6 Admission: Regarding academic qualifications, the candidate should be studying in Class 5 in the current (2025-26) academic session from a recognised school. The age limit…

BharatJun 05, 2025 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026

JNVST Class 6 Admission(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026: The admission process for Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across India for the 2026-27 academic session has begun. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited online applications through its official portal, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. Interested parents can apply for their children before the deadline. The last date for submitting applications is 29 July 2025. The selection examination will be conducted in two stages. The first stage will be held on 13 December 2025, and the second stage on 11 April 2026.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission: How many seats are there?

Each Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has approximately 80 seats for Class 6. This number may vary slightly depending on the school’s capacity and resources.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026: Know the Academic Eligibility

Regarding academic eligibility, the candidate must be studying in Class 5 in the current (2025-26) academic session at a recognised school. The age limit is between 1 May 2014 and 31 July 2016. Applications must be submitted from the same district where the student is currently studying.

Required Documents for Application

Recent passport-size photograph
Student’s signature
Parents’ signatures
Aadhaar card details
Valid residence certificate
Student’s details certificate certified by the Headmaster

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 Registration: How to Apply

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.
Click on the “Class VI Registration 2025” link on the website’s homepage.
Click on “Apply Online” on the new page.
Fill in the required information in the form.
Upload the necessary documents.

Finally, submit the form.

