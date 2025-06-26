scriptLast Chance Today for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Registration; Exam Begins July 26th | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Last Chance Today for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Registration; Exam Begins July 26th

The last date for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration is today. Eligible candidates can apply until 11:59 PM on 26 June 2025. The examination will commence from 26 July.

Jun 26, 2025 / 03:16 pm

Patrika Desk

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Registration: Today is the last day to apply for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates wishing to participate in this exam must complete the application process by 11:59 PM on 26 June 2025. After this, the registration window will be closed.
Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. If any corrections need to be made to the submitted information, a correction window will be available from 28 June to 29 June 2025 (until 11:59 PM).

How to Register?

First, visit the website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025: Click Here to Register/Login’ link.

New candidates should register by clicking on the ‘New candidate Register here’ option.
Fill in all the necessary information and log in.

Fill out the application form and make the online payment.

After submission, save a print or PDF copy of the form.

Exam Date and Pattern

The CSIR NET exam will be held between 26 and 28 July 2025. This exam will be computer-based (CBT) and will be conducted in both Hindi and English. There will be a total of three sections, and all questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs). No breaks will be allowed during the paper.

Important Instructions

A candidate can only submit one application. Strict action may be taken against anyone who submits more than one form.

In case of any technical difficulties or errors during application, candidates can contact csirnet@nta.ac.in.

News / Education News / Last Chance Today for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Registration; Exam Begins July 26th

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

Pratapgarh

Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

in 4 hours

Double Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Forecast for 25 Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur

Double Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Forecast for 25 Rajasthan Districts

in 4 hours

Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Alaknanda River: Three Dead, Five Missing

Udaipur

Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Alaknanda River: Three Dead, Five Missing

in 4 hours

Ahmedabad Flooded After 12 Hours of Torrential Rain; Himachal Pradesh Sees Cloudbursts

National News

Ahmedabad Flooded After 12 Hours of Torrential Rain; Himachal Pradesh Sees Cloudbursts

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Admit Cards Released

Education News

RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Admit Cards Released

in 3 hours

CISF AC (Exe) Result Declared: Final Appointments Contingent on Delhi High Court Verdict

Education News

CISF AC (Exe) Result Declared: Final Appointments Contingent on Delhi High Court Verdict

in 2 hours

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Required Documents & Eligibility

Education News

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Required Documents & Eligibility

in 2 hours

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2025 May Release Today

Education News

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2025 May Release Today

in 45 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.