Last Chance Today for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Registration; Exam Begins July 26th

Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. If any corrections need to be made to the submitted information, a correction window will be available from 28 June to 29 June 2025 (until 11:59 PM).

How to Register? First, visit the website csirnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025: Click Here to Register/Login’ link. New candidates should register by clicking on the ‘New candidate Register here’ option.

Fill in all the necessary information and log in. Fill out the application form and make the online payment. After submission, save a print or PDF copy of the form. Exam Date and Pattern The CSIR NET exam will be held between 26 and 28 July 2025. This exam will be computer-based (CBT) and will be conducted in both Hindi and English. There will be a total of three sections, and all questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs). No breaks will be allowed during the paper.