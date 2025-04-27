NEET Students Relieved: NTA Launches Platform to Report Suspicious Activity

NTA Director General provides information Following irregularities, including a large-scale paper leak, in last year’s NEET UG examination, the NTA has announced this platform as a precautionary measure. NTA Director General, Pradeep Singh Kharola, stated that candidates can report suspicious activity under three categories.

A dedicated platform has been launched by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to report suspicious claims regarding the NEET(UG) 2025 #NEETUG2025 Examination. NTA advises candidates not to be misled by unscrupulous elements who indulge in malpractice and try to deceive candidates… pic.twitter.com/ir7lXymrdo — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2025 Three categories for reporting Unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming to provide NEET material

Individuals claiming to provide examination material

Individuals impersonating NTA or government officials

NEET exam on 4th May The reporting process is straightforward. Candidates can detail what they observed, when it occurred, and upload supporting files as proof. This publicly launched portal aims to prevent malpractice in the examination. The NEET UG exam is scheduled for 4th May 2025.