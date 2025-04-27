scriptNEET Students Relieved: NTA Launches Platform to Report Suspicious Activity | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NEET Students Relieved: NTA Launches Platform to Report Suspicious Activity

National Testing Agency (NTA) announces a platform to report suspicious claims related to the medical entrance examination (NEET UG). The platform was announced on Saturday.

Apr 27, 2025 / 06:08 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Complain System
NEET UG Complain System: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced a platform to report suspicious claims related to the medical entrance examination (NEET UG). The NTA advised students not to be swayed by unscrupulous elements and not to trust false claims.

NTA Director General provides information

Following irregularities, including a large-scale paper leak, in last year’s NEET UG examination, the NTA has announced this platform as a precautionary measure. NTA Director General, Pradeep Singh Kharola, stated that candidates can report suspicious activity under three categories.

Three categories for reporting

  • Unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming to provide NEET material
  • Individuals claiming to provide examination material
  • Individuals impersonating NTA or government officials

NEET exam on 4th May

The reporting process is straightforward. Candidates can detail what they observed, when it occurred, and upload supporting files as proof. This publicly launched portal aims to prevent malpractice in the examination. The NEET UG exam is scheduled for 4th May 2025.

NTA releases City Intimation Slip

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the NEET UG 2025 examination. Candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website, nta.ac.in. Admit cards have not yet been released. Approximately 2.3 million students registered for the exam this year, a decrease compared to 2024’s 2.406 million registrations. The application process began on 7th February and concluded on 7th March 2025.

