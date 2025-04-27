NEET Students Relieved: NTA Launches Platform to Report Suspicious Activity

NTA Director General provides information Following irregularities, including a large-scale paper leak, in last year’s NEET UG examination, the NTA has announced this platform as a precautionary measure. NTA Director General, Pradeep Singh Kharola, stated that candidates can report suspicious activity under three categories.
Three categories for reporting
- Unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming to provide NEET material
- Individuals claiming to provide examination material
- Individuals impersonating NTA or government officials
NEET exam on 4th May
The reporting process is straightforward. Candidates can detail what they observed, when it occurred, and upload supporting files as proof. This publicly launched portal aims to prevent malpractice in the examination. The NEET UG exam is scheduled for 4th May 2025.
NTA releases City Intimation Slip The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the NEET UG 2025 examination. Candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website, nta.ac.in. Admit cards have not yet been released. Approximately 2.3 million students registered for the exam this year, a decrease compared to 2024’s 2.406 million registrations. The application process began on 7th February and concluded on 7th March 2025.