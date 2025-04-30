Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts

Key Highlights of the Recruitment Process Grounds have been identified in all districts for the physical examination.

Digital methods and software-based technology will be used to ensure transparency in the examination.

9,270 officials have been involved in this process.

Local officials and technical teams will monitor the recruitment process in each district.

Impartiality and Transparency in Recruitment An e-governance based system has been implemented to prevent any kind of malpractice in the examination. The entire process will be monitored through well-organized committees. Candidates to Run with Chips on Their Feet The administration is conducting the physical test for the Home Guard recruitment on a large scale. Hundreds of thousands of candidates will participate in the physical test at various centres across different districts. This time, the physical test will be conducted with the help of various technologies. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet, allowing their run to be tracked.