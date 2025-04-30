scriptBihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts

Bihar Homeguard Recruitment: An e-governance based system has been implemented to prevent any kind of malpractice in the examination. The entire process will be monitored through well-organized committees.

Apr 30, 2025 / 02:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The application process for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment has concluded. Physical examinations (PET/PST) are scheduled to commence from 30 April. The department is releasing admit cards for the same. Admit cards have been released for 11 districts so far, along with the dates and times for the physical tests. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment process for 15,000 Home Guard positions in Bihar has generated unprecedented enthusiasm. According to media reports, a total of 850,461 candidates from across the state have applied for these positions. The highest number of applications have been received from Patna district, with 69,014 young people participating.

Key Highlights of the Recruitment Process

Grounds have been identified in all districts for the physical examination.
Digital methods and software-based technology will be used to ensure transparency in the examination.
9,270 officials have been involved in this process.
Local officials and technical teams will monitor the recruitment process in each district.

Impartiality and Transparency in Recruitment

An e-governance based system has been implemented to prevent any kind of malpractice in the examination. The entire process will be monitored through well-organized committees.

Candidates to Run with Chips on Their Feet

The administration is conducting the physical test for the Home Guard recruitment on a large scale. Hundreds of thousands of candidates will participate in the physical test at various centres across different districts. This time, the physical test will be conducted with the help of various technologies. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet, allowing their run to be tracked.

