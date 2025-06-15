scriptRajasthan BSTC 2025 Results: Check Pre-DElEd Scores Now via Direct Link | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Rajasthan BSTC 2025 Results: Check Pre-DElEd Scores Now via Direct Link

Candidates who have cleared this exam will now have to participate in the counselling process. Based on this counselling, they will be admitted to various D.El.Ed colleges in the state.

Jun 15, 2025 / 02:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025

BSTC Result 2025(Symbolic AI School Teacher Image)

The results for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam 2025 were released on 14 June 2025 (Saturday). However, the website experienced significant technical difficulties for a considerable period after the release, hindering candidates from accessing their results. The results were released on the official website, predeledraj2025.in. The website is now fully functional, allowing candidates who were previously unable to view their results to do so easily.

How to check your result

To view your Pre DElEd 2025 Result, first visit the official website, predeledraj2025.in.

Before the website opens, you will be prompted for human verification; simply tick the box.
The website’s homepage will then open.

Click on the “result 2025” option.

Fill in the required information, such as your roll number or other details.

Your result will appear on the screen once you submit.
Download and save it.

Rajasthan BTSC Pre DElEd: Counselling dates and process

Online counselling registration: 18 June to 24 June 2025
Registration fee: ₹3000
First allotment list: 27 June 2025
Reporting and fee payment (selected candidates): 27 June to 3 July (₹13,555 to be paid)
Classes commence: 3 July 2025
Upward movement application: 4 and 5 July
Upward movement result: 7 July
Second allotment list: 13 July
Third allotment (if necessary): 22 July
Candidates who passed this exam must now participate in the counselling process, based on which they will be admitted to various D.El.Ed colleges in the state.

Read this news as well: Uniraj Result 2025: Check the results of several Rajasthan University BA, BSc courses through these easy steps, Direct Link uniraj.ac.in

