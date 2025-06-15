Rajasthan BSTC 2025 Results: Check Pre-DElEd Scores Now via Direct Link

How to check your resultTo view your Pre DElEd 2025 Result, first visit the official website, predeledraj2025.in. Before the website opens, you will be prompted for human verification; simply tick the box.
Rajasthan BTSC Pre DElEd: Counselling dates and processOnline counselling registration: 18 June to 24 June 2025
Registration fee: ₹3000
First allotment list: 27 June 2025
Reporting and fee payment (selected candidates): 27 June to 3 July (₹13,555 to be paid)
Classes commence: 3 July 2025
Upward movement application: 4 and 5 July
Upward movement result: 7 July
Second allotment list: 13 July
Third allotment (if necessary): 22 July