Rajasthan BSTC 2025 Results: Check Pre-DElEd Scores Now via Direct Link

How to check your result To view your Pre DElEd 2025 Result, first visit the official website, predeledraj2025.in. Before the website opens, you will be prompted for human verification; simply tick the box.

The website’s homepage will then open. Click on the “result 2025” option. Fill in the required information, such as your roll number or other details. Your result will appear on the screen once you submit.

Download and save it. Rajasthan BTSC Pre DElEd: Counselling dates and process Online counselling registration: 18 June to 24 June 2025

Registration fee: ₹3000

First allotment list: 27 June 2025

Reporting and fee payment (selected candidates): 27 June to 3 July (₹13,555 to be paid)

Classes commence: 3 July 2025

Upward movement application: 4 and 5 July

Upward movement result: 7 July

Second allotment list: 13 July

Third allotment (if necessary): 22 July