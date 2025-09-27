SSC CPO Vacancy 2025: Opportunity to become a Sub-Inspector, Applications Open for Over 3000 Posts

Good news for young people aspiring to become Sub-Inspectors in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for CPO Recruitment 2025. This time, recruitments are being made for over 3000 posts. The application process has started from September 26, 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until October 16, 2025.
A total of 3073 posts have been announced under this recruitment. Out of these, 2861 posts are for CAPFs Sub-Inspector (GD) and 212 posts are for Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (Executive).
To be eligible for this recruitment, candidates must be graduates. Candidates who have appeared for their final year graduation examination and whose results will be declared before the cutoff date are also eligible to apply.
Several stages have been set for selection in this recruitment.
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 as per Level-6 pay scale.
Candidates need to visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in, and complete the One-Time Registration. After that, they can fill out the online form by clicking on the 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2025' link. Submit the form after uploading the necessary information, photograph, and paying the fee, and keep a printout of it safe.
|Detail
|Information
|Recruiting Body
|Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|Post Name
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs
|Total Posts
|3073 (CAPFs-2861, Delhi Police-212)
|Application Start Date
|September 26, 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|October 16, 2025
|Last Date for Fee Payment
|October 17, 2025
|Form Correction Window
|October 24-26, 2025
|Examination
|November-December 2025
|Eligibility
|Graduation
|Age Limit
|20–25 years (relaxation for reserved categories)
|Physical Standards
|Male: 170 cm, Female: 157 cm
|Salary
|₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 per month
|Official Website
|ssc.gov.in
