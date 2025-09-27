Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

SSC CPO Vacancy 2025: Opportunity to become a Sub-Inspector, Applications Open for Over 3000 Posts

Online applications have commenced for 3073 Sub-Inspector positions in the Delhi Police and CAPFs. Graduate candidates can apply until October 16, 2025. Read the news for complete details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

SSC CPO Notification 2025
SSC CPO Notification 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Good news for young people aspiring to become Sub-Inspectors in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for CPO Recruitment 2025. This time, recruitments are being made for over 3000 posts. The application process has started from September 26, 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until October 16, 2025.

How Many Vacancies and For Whom?

A total of 3073 posts have been announced under this recruitment. Out of these, 2861 posts are for CAPFs Sub-Inspector (GD) and 212 posts are for Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (Executive).

Eligibility and Age Limit

To be eligible for this recruitment, candidates must be graduates. Candidates who have appeared for their final year graduation examination and whose results will be declared before the cutoff date are also eligible to apply.

  • Age Limit: 20 to 25 years
  • Reserved Categories: SC/ST candidates will be given a relaxation of 5 years, OBC candidates 3 years, and Ex-Servicemen 3 years.

Physical Standards

  • Male Candidates: Height 170 cm, Chest 80-85 cm (with expansion)
  • Female Candidates: Height 157 cm

Selection Process

Several stages have been set for selection in this recruitment.

  • First, candidates will have to appear for two written examinations.
  • This will be followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
  • Successful candidates will undergo Document Verification and then a Medical Test.
  • Only after passing all these stages will candidates be appointed.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 as per Level-6 pay scale.

Application Fee

  • SC/ST and Ex-Servicemen: No fee
  • All Other Candidates: ₹100 application fee

How to Apply

Candidates need to visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in, and complete the One-Time Registration. After that, they can fill out the online form by clicking on the 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2025' link. Submit the form after uploading the necessary information, photograph, and paying the fee, and keep a printout of it safe.































































DetailInformation
Recruiting BodyStaff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post NameSub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs
Total Posts3073 (CAPFs-2861, Delhi Police-212)
Application Start DateSeptember 26, 2025
Last Date to ApplyOctober 16, 2025
Last Date for Fee PaymentOctober 17, 2025
Form Correction WindowOctober 24-26, 2025
ExaminationNovember-December 2025
EligibilityGraduation
Age Limit20–25 years (relaxation for reserved categories)
Physical StandardsMale: 170 cm, Female: 157 cm
Salary₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 per month
Official Websitessc.gov.in

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 01:19 pm

English News / Education News / SSC CPO Vacancy 2025: Opportunity to become a Sub-Inspector, Applications Open for Over 3000 Posts
