Uniraj Declares Results for Four More Courses

UNIRAJ Results: Earlier, results for several other courses such as BA, BSc, B Design, BVA, and BPA were also declared.

Rajasthan University has released the examination results for the second and third years of the B.Com and B.Com (Honours) courses. On Thursday, the university announced the results for a total of four courses. Candidates can check their results on the university’s official website, uniraj.ac.in or result.uniraj.ac.in. Previously, results for several other courses such as BA, BSc, B.Design, BVA, and BPA have also been declared. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated on upcoming results.

Uniraj Result: Released Results for these subjects B.Com Part 2 (2025)

B.Com Part 3 (2025)

B.Com (Honours) Part 2 (2025)

Other semester results declared on June 10

B. Design (Fashion, Interior, Jewellery Design) Semester 1

BPA (Sitar, Kathak Dance, Tabla, Vocal) Semester 1

Previously released BA course results:

Results for BA Hindi, English, Psychology, History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Philosophy Semester 1 and 3 have already been released. Rajasthan University Result 2025: How to Check First, go to the university website, uniraj.ac.in.

Click on the “Result” or “Examination” section on the website’s homepage.

Select your course and semester.

Fill in your roll number and other necessary information.

Click on ‘Submit’ and your result will appear on the screen.

Don’t forget to take a printout of the result.