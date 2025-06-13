Uniraj Declares Results for Four More Courses

Uniraj Result: Released Results for these subjectsB.Com Part 2 (2025)
B.Com Part 3 (2025)
B.Com (Honours) Part 2 (2025)
B.Com (Honours) Part 3 (2025) Other semester results declared on June 10
B. Design (Fashion, Interior, Jewellery Design) Semester 1
BPA (Sitar, Kathak Dance, Tabla, Vocal) Semester 1
BVA (Applied Arts) Semester 1
Results for BA Hindi, English, Psychology, History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Philosophy Semester 1 and 3 have already been released.
Rajasthan University Result 2025: How to CheckFirst, go to the university website, uniraj.ac.in.
Click on the “Result” or “Examination” section on the website’s homepage.
Select your course and semester.
Fill in your roll number and other necessary information.
Click on ‘Submit’ and your result will appear on the screen.
Don’t forget to take a printout of the result.