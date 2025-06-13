scriptUniraj Declares Results for Four More Courses | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Uniraj Declares Results for Four More Courses

UNIRAJ Results: Earlier, results for several other courses such as BA, BSc, B Design, BVA, and BPA were also declared.

JaipurJun 13, 2025 / 04:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Uniraj Result

Uniraj Result(University Of Rajasthan-Photo/Social)

Rajasthan University has released the examination results for the second and third years of the B.Com and B.Com (Honours) courses. On Thursday, the university announced the results for a total of four courses. Candidates can check their results on the university’s official website, uniraj.ac.in or result.uniraj.ac.in. Previously, results for several other courses such as BA, BSc, B.Design, BVA, and BPA have also been declared. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated on upcoming results.

Uniraj Result: Released Results for these subjects

B.Com Part 2 (2025)
B.Com Part 3 (2025)
B.Com (Honours) Part 2 (2025)
B.Com (Honours) Part 3 (2025)

Other semester results declared on June 10
B. Design (Fashion, Interior, Jewellery Design) Semester 1
BPA (Sitar, Kathak Dance, Tabla, Vocal) Semester 1
BVA (Applied Arts) Semester 1
Previously released BA course results:
Results for BA Hindi, English, Psychology, History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Philosophy Semester 1 and 3 have already been released.

Rajasthan University Result 2025: How to Check

First, go to the university website, uniraj.ac.in.
Click on the “Result” or “Examination” section on the website’s homepage.
Select your course and semester.
Fill in your roll number and other necessary information.
Click on ‘Submit’ and your result will appear on the screen.
Don’t forget to take a printout of the result.

News / Education News / Uniraj Declares Results for Four More Courses

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sole Survivor of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Recounts Miraculous Escape

National News

Sole Survivor of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Recounts Miraculous Escape

in 5 hours

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

National News

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

3 hours ago

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Gulf

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

1 hour ago

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hossein Salami

Gulf

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hossein Salami

in 5 hours

Latest Education News

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: No Home District Centres

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: No Home District Centres

in 5 hours

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Huge Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth

Education News

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Huge Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth

in 5 hours

SSC CGL 2025: Major Recruitment Process Overhaul Planned

Education News

SSC CGL 2025: Major Recruitment Process Overhaul Planned

in 5 hours

Govt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June

Jobs

Govt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.