UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Announcement Details & Past Result Dates

Where will the UP Board Result be released (UPMSP Press Conference)? This year too, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), maintaining its old practice, will announce the result through a press conference. It should be noted that board results are released in this manner every year.
UP Board Result Website (UP 10th 12th Board Result 2025)
After the UP Board result is released, you can check it from three websites:
- https://upmspresults.up.nic.in
- https://upmsp.edu.in
- https://upresults.nic.in
When were the results released in previous years?
For the past several years, the UP Board 10th and 12th class results have been released simultaneously. See here:
- Year 2024 – 20 April
- Year 2023 – 25 April
- Year 2022 – 18 June
- Year 2021 – 31 July
- Year 2020 – 27 June
How to check the result (UP Board Result 2025 Steps To Check)
- First, go to the official website of the UP Board.
- Then click on the relevant link on the home page – 10th Result/12th Result.
- Then enter your roll number and other details.
- Press the submit button and your result will appear on your screen.
- Download it and take a printout.