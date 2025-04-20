UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Announcement Details & Past Result Dates

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 10th and 12th class results are expected to be released soon. Students are eagerly awaiting the results.

•Apr 20, 2025 / 02:47 pm• Patrika Desk

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the results for classes 10th and 12th. Students are eagerly awaiting the results. The UP board will release the 10th class result first, followed by the 12th class result. We will tell you where and how you can check it.

Where will the UP Board Result be released (UPMSP Press Conference)? This year too, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), maintaining its old practice, will announce the result through a press conference. It should be noted that board results are released in this manner every year. UP Board Result Website (UP 10th 12th Board Result 2025) After the UP Board result is released, you can check it from three websites: https://upmspresults.up.nic.in

https://upmsp.edu.in

https://upresults.nic.in

When were the results released in previous years? For the past several years, the UP Board 10th and 12th class results have been released simultaneously. See here: After the UP Board result is released, you can check it from three websites:For the past several years, the UP Board 10th and 12th class results have been released simultaneously. See here: Year 2024 – 20 April

Year 2023 – 25 April

Year 2022 – 18 June

Year 2021 – 31 July

Year 2020 – 27 June How to check the result (UP Board Result 2025 Steps To Check) First, go to the official website of the UP Board.

Then click on the relevant link on the home page – 10th Result/12th Result.

Then enter your roll number and other details.

Press the submit button and your result will appear on your screen.

Download it and take a printout.