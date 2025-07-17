17 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UP Board Releases Registration Schedule for 2026 Exams

UPMSP has released the online application schedule for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations to be held in the year 2026.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

UP Board Exam 2026
UP Board Exam 2026(AI Generated Image-Gemini)

UP Board Exam 2026: An important update has been released for students appearing for the board exams next year. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the online application process for the class 10 (High School) and class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations to be held in 2026. The application process will be conducted on the official website of the council, upmsp.edu.in.

Important Dates for Schools

According to the schedule announced by Bhagwati Singh, Secretary of the UP Board, the last date for uploading student details and examination fees to the portal is 5 August 2025. After this, schools must submit the final photo-bearing list of candidates and related documents to the District School Inspector (DIoS) office by 30 September 2025.

Complete Schedule of the Application Process




















































Sl. No.ProcessLast Date
1Last date for class 10 admission and fee receipt submission5 August 2025
2Last date for depositing collected examination fees in the treasury10 August 2025
3Online upload of students' academic information and fees16 August 2025 (until 12 midnight)
4Last date for depositing examination fees with a late fee of ₹10016 August 2025
5Last date for uploading details including late fee20 August 2025 (until 12 midnight)
6Period for confirmation of student details21 August to 31 August 2025
7Correction of details by schools1 September to 10 September 2025
8Submission of photo-bearing list and fund letter to the District School Inspector30 September 2025

Examination Fees

The board has clearly defined the examination fees for institutional and individual students. This includes the examination fee, marksheet fee, and forwarding fee.





















































































































Sl. No.Exam TypeCandidate TypeExam Fee (₹)Marksheet Fee (₹)Forwarding Fee (₹)Total (₹)Total Amount (₹)
1High SchoolInstitutional50010.25501500.75
2High School (Credit System)Institutional20010.25201200.75
3High SchoolPrivate7001.55706.5706
4High School (Credit System)Private3001.55306.5306
5High School (Additional Subject)Private200 (per subject)1.55206.5206
6IntermediateInstitutional60010.25601600.75
7Intermediate Agriculture/Vocational ClassInstitutional60010.25601600.75
8IntermediatePrivate8001.55806.5806
9Intermediate Agriculture/Vocational – FailedPrivate8001.55806.5806
10Intermediate (Additional Subject)Private200 (per subject)1.55206.5206

Important Instructions

All schools must strictly adhere to the deadlines set by the board.
An additional fee will be payable for any delay in application and fees.
It will be mandatory to correct errors in student details in a timely manner.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 12:53 pm

English News / Education News / UP Board Releases Registration Schedule for 2026 Exams
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.