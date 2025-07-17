UP Board Releases Registration Schedule for 2026 Exams

UP Board Exam 2026: An important update has been released for students appearing for the board exams next year. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the online application process for the class 10 (High School) and class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations to be held in 2026. The application process will be conducted on the official website of the council, upmsp.edu.in.
According to the schedule announced by Bhagwati Singh, Secretary of the UP Board, the last date for uploading student details and examination fees to the portal is 5 August 2025. After this, schools must submit the final photo-bearing list of candidates and related documents to the District School Inspector (DIoS) office by 30 September 2025.
|Sl. No.
|Process
|Last Date
|1
|Last date for class 10 admission and fee receipt submission
|5 August 2025
|2
|Last date for depositing collected examination fees in the treasury
|10 August 2025
|3
|Online upload of students' academic information and fees
|16 August 2025 (until 12 midnight)
|4
|Last date for depositing examination fees with a late fee of ₹100
|16 August 2025
|5
|Last date for uploading details including late fee
|20 August 2025 (until 12 midnight)
|6
|Period for confirmation of student details
|21 August to 31 August 2025
|7
|Correction of details by schools
|1 September to 10 September 2025
|8
|Submission of photo-bearing list and fund letter to the District School Inspector
|30 September 2025
The board has clearly defined the examination fees for institutional and individual students. This includes the examination fee, marksheet fee, and forwarding fee.
|Sl. No.
|Exam Type
|Candidate Type
|Exam Fee (₹)
|Marksheet Fee (₹)
|Forwarding Fee (₹)
|Total (₹)
|Total Amount (₹)
|1
|High School
|Institutional
|500
|1
|0.25
|501
|500.75
|2
|High School (Credit System)
|Institutional
|200
|1
|0.25
|201
|200.75
|3
|High School
|Private
|700
|1.5
|5
|706.5
|706
|4
|High School (Credit System)
|Private
|300
|1.5
|5
|306.5
|306
|5
|High School (Additional Subject)
|Private
|200 (per subject)
|1.5
|5
|206.5
|206
|6
|Intermediate
|Institutional
|600
|1
|0.25
|601
|600.75
|7
|Intermediate Agriculture/Vocational Class
|Institutional
|600
|1
|0.25
|601
|600.75
|8
|Intermediate
|Private
|800
|1.5
|5
|806.5
|806
|9
|Intermediate Agriculture/Vocational – Failed
|Private
|800
|1.5
|5
|806.5
|806
|10
|Intermediate (Additional Subject)
|Private
|200 (per subject)
|1.5
|5
|206.5
|206
All schools must strictly adhere to the deadlines set by the board.
An additional fee will be payable for any delay in application and fees.
It will be mandatory to correct errors in student details in a timely manner.