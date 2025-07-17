UP Board Releases Registration Schedule for 2026 Exams

UP Board Exam 2026: An important update has been released for students appearing for the board exams next year. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the online application process for the class 10 (High School) and class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations to be held in 2026. The application process will be conducted on the official website of the council, upmsp.edu.in.