UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection Process and Eligibility Details

UP Home Guard Selection Process: What will the selection process be like?To make this recruitment process more transparent and impartial, it will be conducted on the lines of the UP Police Constable recruitment.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Candidates’ physical fitness will be assessed.
Interview – Candidates will be interviewed before final selection.
The entire selection process will be conducted through an online portal to ensure transparency.
UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Necessary Eligibility and Age LimitAlthough the official notification has not yet been released, considering previous recruitments, it is expected that applicants will need to have passed at least the 10th standard. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age limit may be 18 years and the maximum age limit 45 years. Reserved categories are likely to receive age relaxation as per government rules.
UP Home Guard Bharti: Probable Recruitment ScheduleJuly 2025: Recruitment advertisement released
July-August 2025: Online application process
September 2025: Written examination
October 2025: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
November 2025: Interviews and document verification
December 2025: Publication of the final selection list