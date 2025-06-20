UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection Process and Eligibility Details

UP Home Guard Selection Process: What will the selection process be like? To make this recruitment process more transparent and impartial, it will be conducted on the lines of the UP Police Constable recruitment.

Written Examination – This will include subjects like General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Logical Reasoning.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Candidates’ physical fitness will be assessed.

Interview – Candidates will be interviewed before final selection.

The entire selection process will be conducted through an online portal to ensure transparency.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Necessary Eligibility and Age Limit Although the official notification has not yet been released, considering previous recruitments, it is expected that applicants will need to have passed at least the 10th standard. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age limit may be 18 years and the maximum age limit 45 years. Reserved categories are likely to receive age relaxation as per government rules.