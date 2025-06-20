scriptUP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection Process and Eligibility Details | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection Process and Eligibility Details

While the official notification has not yet been released, based on previous recruitments, it is anticipated that applicants will be required to have at least a 10th-grade pass.

PatnaJun 20, 2025 / 08:27 am

Patrika Desk

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025(Symbolic AI Image)

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: A significant opportunity awaits young people in Uttar Pradesh preparing for government jobs. The state government is planning to fill approximately 44,000 Home Guard positions across the state soon. According to reports, the recruitment has been approved, and departmental preparations are almost complete. The recruitment process is likely to commence in July 2025.

UP Home Guard Selection Process: What will the selection process be like?

To make this recruitment process more transparent and impartial, it will be conducted on the lines of the UP Police Constable recruitment.
Written Examination – This will include subjects like General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Logical Reasoning.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Candidates’ physical fitness will be assessed.
Interview – Candidates will be interviewed before final selection.
The entire selection process will be conducted through an online portal to ensure transparency.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Necessary Eligibility and Age Limit

Although the official notification has not yet been released, considering previous recruitments, it is expected that applicants will need to have passed at least the 10th standard. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age limit may be 18 years and the maximum age limit 45 years. Reserved categories are likely to receive age relaxation as per government rules.

UP Home Guard Bharti: Probable Recruitment Schedule

July 2025: Recruitment advertisement released
July-August 2025: Online application process
September 2025: Written examination
October 2025: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
November 2025: Interviews and document verification
December 2025: Publication of the final selection list

