UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Schedule Released

Subject Order and Dates 29 June: General Hindi (first shift), Essay (second shift).

30 June: General Studies – Paper 1 (first shift), General Studies – Paper 2 (second shift).

1 July: General Studies – Paper 3 and Paper 4.

2 July: General Studies – Paper 5 and Paper 6.

This information has been provided in an official release issued by the Commission Secretary, Ashok Kumar.

Appointments for 947 Posts A total of 947 vacancies will be filled through this selection process. The highest number of posts are for Deputy Tehsildar (258 posts). In addition, there will also be recruitment for 196 posts of Assistant Commercial Tax Commissioner, 142 posts of Commercial Tax Officer, 37 posts of Deputy Collector, 17 posts of Deputy SP, 72 posts of Block Development Officer, 60 posts of Deputy Jailor, and 40 posts of Sub-Registrar.