UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Schedule Released

A total of 947 vacancies will be filled under this selection process. The highest number of positions is for Deputy Tahsildar (258 posts).

May 27, 2025 / 11:57 am

Patrika Desk

UPPSC PCS

UPPSC PCS(symbolic Photo-Freepik)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the schedule for the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Service (PCS) Main Examination 2024. The examination will be held from 29 June to 2 July 2025 in Prayagraj and Lucknow districts. The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Subject Order and Dates

29 June: General Hindi (first shift), Essay (second shift).
30 June: General Studies – Paper 1 (first shift), General Studies – Paper 2 (second shift).
1 July: General Studies – Paper 3 and Paper 4.
2 July: General Studies – Paper 5 and Paper 6.
This information has been provided in an official release issued by the Commission Secretary, Ashok Kumar.

Appointments for 947 Posts

A total of 947 vacancies will be filled through this selection process. The highest number of posts are for Deputy Tehsildar (258 posts). In addition, there will also be recruitment for 196 posts of Assistant Commercial Tax Commissioner, 142 posts of Commercial Tax Officer, 37 posts of Deputy Collector, 17 posts of Deputy SP, 72 posts of Block Development Officer, 60 posts of Deputy Jailor, and 40 posts of Sub-Registrar.

Important Posts Included

Assistant Divisional Transport Officer
Treasurer
District Commandant (Home Guard)
Superintendent Jail
District Social Welfare Officer
District Backward Classes Welfare Officer
Assistant Controller in the Legal Measurement and Science Department

Significant Increase in Number of Posts

Initially, only 220 posts were advertised for this recruitment. However, through an RTI filed by Mohammad Raja, a competitor from Bijnor, it came to light that the number of posts has now been increased to 947. This increase has been made under advertisement number A-1/E-1/2024.

