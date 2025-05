Four Die After Electric Shock During Religious Ceremony in Kashi Das Baba's Honour

In Narwar village under the jurisdiction of Mardah police station, several people suffered burns when bamboo touched a live wire.

Ghazipur•May 21, 2025 / 09:33 am• Patrika Desk

आधी रात को गैस लीकेज, दो पर असर, एसपी पहुंचे

In Narwar village, under the jurisdiction of the Mardah police station in Ghazipur, several people suffered burns when a bamboo structure touched a live wire during preparations for a puja (worship) of Kashidas Baba at the well-known Surendra Panthi’s home. The injured were rushed to Fatima Hospital in Mau, where four people succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Chhotelal Yadav (35 years), Ravindra Yadav alias Kallu (29 years), Gorakh Yadav (23 years), and Aman Yadav (19 years). The village has been thrown into chaos following the incident.