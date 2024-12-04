Sambhal Visit: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy stopped at Ghazipur border

scriptSambhal Visit: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy stopped at Ghazipur border | Rahul-Priyanka Gandhi&#39;s convoy stopped at Ghazipur border | Latest News | Patrika News
The administration has imposed Section 163 of the CrPC in Sambhal till December 10.

Dec 04, 2024 / 01:25 pm

Rahul Gandhi Sambhal Visit: Following the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the affected families, have been stopped at the Ghazipur border. To prevent their movement, a three-layered security arrangement has been put in place. The first layer consists of police officers, while the second and third layers are made up of iron barricades.
The administration has imposed Section 163 of the CrPC in Sambhal until December 10, which means that no outsider is being allowed to enter the area. Meanwhile, the DM Rajendra Painsiya has ordered the sealing of the borders of four districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Amroha, and Bulandshahr, which share a border with Delhi.

Section 163 imposed

The administration has imposed Section 163 of the CrPC in Sambhal till December 10. Meanwhile, the DM Rajendra Painsiya has ordered the sealing of the borders of four districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Amroha, and Bulandshahr, which share a border with Delhi.

Congress says – allow only 5 people to enter

Congress leaders have requested the police to allow at least 5 people to enter Sambhal. The police have appealed to Rahul Gandhi to return, citing the imposition of Section 163 in the area.

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra house arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has tweeted that a delegation of Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, was on its way to meet the families of the victims of the Sambhal violence, but the BJP government is trying to stop them using all means. The government has sealed the borders of Uttar Pradesh and is also arresting Congress leaders, including Aradhana Mishra, who has been placed under house arrest. The Congress has questioned why the government is stopping them from meeting the families of the victims and seeking justice for them.

