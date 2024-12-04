Sambhal Visit: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy stopped at Ghazipur border

The administration has imposed Section 163 of the CrPC in Sambhal until December 10, which means that no outsider is being allowed to enter the area. Meanwhile, the DM Rajendra Painsiya has ordered the sealing of the borders of four districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Amroha, and Bulandshahr, which share a border with Delhi.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP & Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders have been stopped by Police at the Ghazipur border on the way to violence-hit Sambhal. pic.twitter.com/EcPEOFahIV — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

Congress says – allow only 5 people to enter Congress leaders have requested the police to allow at least 5 people to enter Sambhal. The police have appealed to Rahul Gandhi to return, citing the imposition of Section 163 in the area.

Congress says – allow only 5 people to enter Congress leaders have requested the police to allow at least 5 people to enter Sambhal. The police have appealed to Rahul Gandhi to return, citing the imposition of Section 163 in the area.