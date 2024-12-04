People stuck in jam at Ghazipur border lose their cool, Congress workers face public ire

scriptPeople stuck in jam at Ghazipur border lose their cool, Congress workers face public ire | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi-UP Ghazipur border witnessed a long jam due to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy being stopped by the police, resulting in people being stuck for hours.

GhazipurDec 04, 2024 / 03:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Many people got stuck in the jam at the Delhi-UP Ghazipur border, which led to their important work being affected, and as a result, they lost their cool. Some couldn’t reach their offices, while others missed their exams. The situation was so dire that the angry crowd clashed with Congress workers.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the families of the victims of the Uttar Pradesh violence, were stopped at the Ghazipur border. A three-layer security system was put in place to stop them, with police personnel standing in the first layer and metal barricades in the second and third layers. The people stuck in the jam, frustrated and angry, started venting their ire on the Congress workers, leading to clashes and some even getting beaten up.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stuck at the Ghazipur border for two hours, but the officials didn’t allow them to move forward. Rahul Gandhi even climbed onto a car, holding the Constitution, and addressed the media. Eventually, the police sent them back to Delhi, where they headed to the parliament. They stated that they would visit Sambhal on December 6. This incident caused immense inconvenience and anger among the common people.

The administration has implemented Section 163 of the BNS in Sambhal until 10th December. As a result, no outsiders are being allowed entry into the district. Following the instructions of DM Rajender Pensiya, the borders of four districts in Uttar Pradesh, namely Ghaziabad, Noida, Amroha, and Bulandshahr, bordering Delhi, have also been sealed.

