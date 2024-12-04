People stuck in jam at Ghazipur border lose their cool, Congress workers face public ire

Clashes with Congress workers Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the families of the victims of the Uttar Pradesh violence, were stopped at the Ghazipur border. A three-layer security system was put in place to stop them, with police personnel standing in the first layer and metal barricades in the second and third layers. The people stuck in the jam, frustrated and angry, started venting their ire on the Congress workers, leading to clashes and some even getting beaten up.

Rahul and Priyanka return to Delhi Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stuck at the Ghazipur border for two hours, but the officials didn’t allow them to move forward. Rahul Gandhi even climbed onto a car, holding the Constitution, and addressed the media. Eventually, the police sent them back to Delhi, where they headed to the parliament. They stated that they would visit Sambhal on December 6. This incident caused immense inconvenience and anger among the common people.