Hundreds of Ayushman Cards Found in Garbage Near Collectorate

Ayushman cards were being made at the Guna Municipality about a year to a year and a half ago. I submitted my documents at the municipality for the Ayushman card. Since then, I have been visiting the municipality repeatedly, but I have not received my Ayushman card to this day. Nor was I ever informed by the municipality that my Ayushman card had been made and was ready for collection. When asked by Patrika if he had any illness, he replied that he had obtained it as a precautionary measure.