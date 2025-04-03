Sex Racket Busted 800 Metres from Police Station

Seven Days of Surveillance Kotwali TI Brijmohan Singh Bhadauria received information about the sex racket operating under the guise of a spa centre. To gather concrete evidence, he deployed officers in plain clothes at various times over seven days to monitor the centre. Once suspicious activities were confirmed, the SP, ASP, and CSP were informed, leading to the raid.

Undercover Officer, ₹3,000 Demand An officer from the Kotwali police station was sent undercover to the spa centre located in Anuradha Galli. When the officer spoke to the woman running the centre, she demanded ₹3,000. The money was paid, and the police, who had already surrounded the building, immediately conducted the raid. Two girls and two boys were apprehended from the spa centre, along with objectionable material. One of the girls is from Bhopal and has previously run similar centres in Bhopal.