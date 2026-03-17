Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Killed in Devastating Bus Crash in Hanumangarh

The damaged bus after the accident. Photo: Patrika
A horrific road accident occurred in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic deaths of 5 people. More than half a dozen people were injured, of whom 5 have been referred to Hanumangarh.
According to information, the accident happened at 7 am on the Mega Highway near Baramsar in the Rawatsar area. 5 people died on the spot in the head-on collision between a bus and a trailer truck. Upon receiving information about the accident, DSP Subhash Godara and Station House Officer Ishwaranand reached the spot with a police team.
The police rushed the injured to a nearby hospital with the help of ambulances. From there, 5 critically injured individuals were referred to the district hospital. The police have kept the bodies of the deceased in the government hospital's mortuary. Upon receiving the information, SDM Sanjay Kumar and police officials reached the hospital and inquired about the treatment of the injured.
SDM Sanjay Agarwal stated that five people had died before reaching Rawatsar Hospital. Five people with serious injuries were immediately referred to Hanumangarh. The treatment of 7 people is ongoing at Rawatsar Hospital.
According to the police, the private bus, carrying passengers, was going from Sri Ganganagar to Jaipur. Near Baramsar, on the Mega Highway, the bus attempted to overtake, leading to a severe road accident. The accident was so intense that the front parts of both the bus and the truck were severely damaged.
Out of the 5 people killed in the accident, three have been identified. Ajay Bansal son of Shyamlal Bansal, Shyamlal, and Hariram son of Hanuman Prasad died in the accident. These individuals were residents of Hanumangarh Town. The police are making efforts to identify the bodies of a woman and a man.
1. Suman wife of Amit Soni, aged 38, resident of Sri Ganganagar
2. Mahendra Kumar son of Jagdish Suthar, aged 39, resident of Sri Ganganagar
3. Aditya son of Ashok Kaushal, aged 17
4. Arvind son of Hansraj Jat, aged 38, resident of Lalgarh Jatan
5. Ritu Nagpal son of Harish Arora, aged 40, resident of Ward No. 18 Durga Colony, Hanumangarh Junction
Most passengers were asleep at the time of the accident. Suddenly, the sound of a loud crash woke them up. Upon colliding with the truck, passengers on the bus began to scream. The police, reaching the spot, with the help of local residents, managed to extricate the injured passengers trapped in the bus after considerable effort. They were then taken to the hospital with the help of ambulances.
A long traffic jam occurred on the Mega Highway following the accident. Vehicle drivers faced disruptions for about 2 hours. The police cleared the road by moving both damaged vehicles to the roadside with the help of a crane. After this, traffic was restored.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when two trolleys, loaded with mustard, were parked on the road. The bus driver attempted to overtake them, at which point the bus collided head-on with a trailer truck coming from the opposite direction. It is reported that the bus directly hit the large rear end of the trailer truck, making the collision extremely severe.