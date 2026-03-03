Hathras Accident: Car Plunges 10 Feet After Bus Collision, 6 Killed and 7 Injured; Victims Were En Route to Celebrate Holi

Upon receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot. The injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Khandauli, from where three critically injured individuals were referred to Agra. The accident took place near Garhi Hariya village in the Sadabad Kotwali area. Among the deceased identified are Dinesh (50), his wife Sunita (48), Vijay Baghel (27), and his wife Pinki (26). The identities of the other two are yet to be confirmed. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are questioning the bus driver. Officials stated that preliminary investigations suggest high speed and negligence as the cause of the accident.