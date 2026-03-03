3 March 2026,

Tuesday

Hathras

Hathras Accident: Car Plunges 10 Feet After Bus Collision, 6 Killed and 7 Injured; Victims Were En Route to Celebrate Holi

Hathras Accident: A tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has claimed the lives of several people. They were on their way home for the Holi festival. All the deceased are reported to be from Rajasthan.

2 min read

Hathras

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 03, 2026

Accident

Representative Image (Source: Patrika)

Hathras Accident: Six people lost their lives and seven others were injured in a tragic road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. A double-decker bus collided with an Eeco van from behind. All the deceased are reported to be from the Dholpur district of Rajasthan and were returning home to celebrate Holi.

The accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in the Hathras district around 4:15 AM on Tuesday, near milestone 141. A private double-decker bus was travelling from Delhi to Gorakhpur, while the Eeco van was heading from Delhi towards Rajakhera in Dholpur. A total of 13 people were travelling in the van. It is reported that the bus driver attempted to overtake, but due to high speed, the bus lost control and hit the van forcefully from behind.

The Collision Was So Severe That the Van Fell 10 Feet Away

The collision was so tremendous that the van fell about 10 feet away, and its rear portion was completely destroyed. The front of the bus also sustained damage, although the passengers on the bus did not suffer any serious injuries. Following the accident, chaos ensued at the scene, and the expressway was blocked for some time.

The Fury of Speed Claims 6 Lives

Upon receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot. The injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Khandauli, from where three critically injured individuals were referred to Agra. The accident took place near Garhi Hariya village in the Sadabad Kotwali area. Among the deceased identified are Dinesh (50), his wife Sunita (48), Vijay Baghel (27), and his wife Pinki (26). The identities of the other two are yet to be confirmed. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are questioning the bus driver. Officials stated that preliminary investigations suggest high speed and negligence as the cause of the accident.

