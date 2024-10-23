scriptWife Takes Own Life Over Husband’s Complexion Just Months After Marriage | Wife Takes Own Life Over Husband's Complexion Just Months After Marriage | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Wife Takes Own Life Over Husband’s Complexion Just Months After Marriage

The woman’s family members have revealed a shocking reason behind her suicide.

HathrasOct 23, 2024 / 12:15 pm

Patrika Desk

A shocking case has come to light in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. A woman committed suicide just four months after her marriage. The woman’s husband had a dark complexion, which was a cause of taunt for him. The woman was so troubled by this that she thought it was better to embrace death. As soon as the information was received, the police and the woman’s family members reached the spot. The police sent the woman’s body for post-mortem after questioning and investigation.

Husband’s dark complexion led to wife’s suicide 

According to media reports, the deceased woman Simran was not happy with her marriage. Her husband’s dark complexion was the reason she did not want to live with him. But her family members did not want her to break ties with her husband. The woman lived alone with her husband in the house. When her husband went out of the house for work, the wife committed suicide by hanging herself.

Police investigating the matter 

When the people of the neighbourhood saw Simran hanging from the noose in her room, they informed her husband. A crowd gathered at the spot. The local police were also informed. The police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The UP police say that no complaint has been received yet, and they are investigating the matter at their level.

