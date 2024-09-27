Sacrificed Child: A 11-year-old child was sacrificed for the ‘progress’ of a school in Hathras, 5 accused arrested

In this case, many people were questioned, and after that, the police arrested 5 accused. Hathras Police Files Murder Case The father of the deceased, Krishna Kumar, had complained to the Sahpau police station on September 23, based on which a murder case was registered. The Superintendent of Police had instructed the Sahpau police to arrest the accused as soon as possible. The arrested accused include Ram Prakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, Jashodhan Singh alias Bhagat, Laxman Singh, and Veerpal Singh alias Veeru. All the accused are from different villages.

School Manager Becomes a Beast in the Cycle of Tantric Rituals According to the police, the root of this incident is the school manager Dinesh Baghel’s father, Jashodhan Singh, who used to perform tantric rituals. The school manager and his father believed that by sacrificing the child, their school and business would flourish. They performed a tantric ritual and sacrificed Kratirth for the progress of the school.