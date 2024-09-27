Sacrificed Child: A 11-year-old child was sacrificed for the ‘progress’ of a school in Hathras, 5 accused arrested

scriptSacrificed Child: A 11-year-old child was sacrificed for the ‘progress’ of a school in Hathras, 5 accused arrested | Latest News | Patrika News
Sacrificed Child: In the case of the murder of a child in the Sahpau area of Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, the police have uncovered a heinous crime. According to the information, a 11-year-old child was sacrificed as part of a tantric ritual for the progress of the school.

In the Sahpau area of Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, the police have uncovered a heinous crime related to the murder of a child. According to the information, an 11-year-old child was sacrificed as part of a tantric ritual for the progress of the school. The police have arrested 5 accused in this case. The incident is related to a residential school, DL Public School, in Rasgawan village. The second-grade student, Kratirth Kushwaha (11 years old), was murdered by strangulation. The body of the student was recovered from the car of the school manager.
In this case, many people were questioned, and after that, the police arrested 5 accused.

Hathras Police Files Murder Case

The father of the deceased, Krishna Kumar, had complained to the Sahpau police station on September 23, based on which a murder case was registered. The Superintendent of Police had instructed the Sahpau police to arrest the accused as soon as possible. The arrested accused include Ram Prakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, Jashodhan Singh alias Bhagat, Laxman Singh, and Veerpal Singh alias Veeru. All the accused are from different villages.

School Manager Becomes a Beast in the Cycle of Tantric Rituals

According to the police, the root of this incident is the school manager Dinesh Baghel’s father, Jashodhan Singh, who used to perform tantric rituals. The school manager and his father believed that by sacrificing the child, their school and business would flourish. They performed a tantric ritual and sacrificed Kratirth for the progress of the school.

Deceased Student’s Family Members Gherao SP Office

CO Himanshu Mathur said that this is a heinous and condemnable act. Strict legal action will be taken against all the accused. The police are taking necessary legal action in this case and the investigation is ongoing. The family members of the deceased student had also gheraoed the SP office, demanding that the incident be uncovered soon. During this time, a large number of women were also present. Hathras SP had demanded that the incident be uncovered soon.

