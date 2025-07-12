Nitish Kumar Government's Pre-Election Free Electricity Promise: 100 Units for Every Household

Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar is set to hold Assembly elections later this year. Ahead of the elections, the Nitish government is announcing new schemes to attract voters. Last month, pensions were increased. Now, the Bihar government has announced free electricity. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a major announcement on Saturday. Gifting the public, Nitish Kumar stated that every family will receive 100 units of free electricity. This is believed to be a masterstroke by Nitish Kumar before the elections.
The Bihar government has devised a plan to provide up to 100 units of free electricity to every family. The Energy Department's proposal has received approval from the Finance Department. It is expected that a proposal may soon be brought before the cabinet.
In this election year, the Nitish government is preparing to provide significant relief to Bihar's electricity consumers. The state government is considering a plan to provide up to 100 units of free electricity, which will directly benefit millions of families. This will save consumers hundreds of rupees every month and reduce the burden of inflation on their pockets.
The final decision on this scheme will be taken in a cabinet meeting. If the scheme is approved, it can be announced in the state soon. It is believed that this scheme will provide significant relief to poor and middle-class families who find it difficult to pay their electricity bills every month.
It is noteworthy that Assembly elections are scheduled for 2025 in Bihar, and political parties have intensified their preparations. In this context, this move by the Nitish government is considered a significant gambit in the election year. Through this, the government is directly trying to appease families, so that its impact can be seen on the vote bank in rural and urban areas.