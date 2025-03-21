scriptWhy is Clove Essential After Meals? Discover its Numerous Benefits | Latest News | Patrika News
Why is Clove Essential After Meals? Discover its Numerous Benefits

The benefits of eating cloves: It is advised to eat cloves after meals. There are several scientific and Ayurvedic reasons behind this. Cloves help freshen breath and strengthen the digestive system. Learn about the countless benefits of cloves.

Benefits of chewing cloves after meals: In Indian food culture, several things are used as mouth fresheners after meals, including fennel, cardamom and cloves. Cloves, in particular, are recommended to be chewed after meals because they are not only tasty but also extremely beneficial for health.

Cloves: A Natural Remedy

Cloves are not just a spice, but also a powerful Ayurvedic medicine. They contain eugenol, and possess anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, which are beneficial for the body in many ways.

Strengthening the Digestive System: How to eat cloves for digestion

Chewing cloves after meals improves digestion. It activates digestive enzymes, which helps food digest faster and relieves problems like gas, indigestion and acidity.

Freshens Breath

Cloves have natural antibacterial properties that eliminate bacteria in the mouth, leaving breath fresh. It acts as a natural mouth freshener and eliminates bad breath.

Beneficial for Teeth and Gums: Cloves for tooth pain relief

Due to the element called eugenol, cloves help in reducing toothache and gum inflammation. Therefore, clove oil is used in Ayurveda for dental problems.

Relief from Sore Throat and Cold

The antiviral and antibacterial properties of cloves help relieve sore throat, cough and cold. Chewing cloves in cold weather helps expel phlegm easily and soothes the throat.

Helpful in controlling blood sugar

Research has proven that the consumption of cloves helps in controlling blood sugar levels. It contains elements that enhance the functioning of insulin in the body, which can benefit diabetes patients.

Increases immunity

The antioxidants present in cloves strengthen the body’s immune system. It helps protect the body from infections and fight diseases.

How to consume?

According to experts, chewing 1-2 cloves after meals is beneficial. Chew it slowly so that its juice dissolves well in the mouth and becomes more effective.

