Health

Bottle Gourd Benefits: Aiding Diabetes and Cholesterol Control

Bottle Gourd Benefits: Bottle gourd (Lauki) is a superfood that can help prevent many diseases. Ayurveda also considers bottle gourd a medicinal vegetable, and consuming it as juice or a vegetable is beneficial for health.

Mar 12, 2025

Patrika Desk

Benefits of Lauki in Controlling Diabetes and Cholesterol

Benefits of Lauki in Controlling Diabetes and Cholesterol

Benefits of Lauki in Controlling Diabetes and Cholesterol: Lauki (bottle gourd), also known as ghiya or doodhi, is a staple vegetable in Indian cuisine. It is not only light and refreshing in taste but also considered extremely beneficial for health. Lauki aids in controlling diabetes and cholesterol.

Benefits of Lauki: Strengthens the Digestive System

Lauki is rich in fibre, which helps the digestive system function smoothly. It helps relieve problems like constipation and aids in bowel cleansing.

Helpful in Weight Loss Bottle gourd for weight loss

Due to its low calorie and high water content, lauki is an excellent option for weight loss. It makes you feel full, reducing the desire to overeat.

Beneficial for Heart Health

Regular consumption of lauki helps reduce bad cholesterol, thereby decreasing the risk of heart diseases. The potassium in it helps control blood pressure, maintaining heart health.

Effective in Diabetes Control Lauki for Diabetes

Lauki contains nutrients that help control blood sugar levels, benefiting diabetic patients.

Beneficial for Skin and Hair Effects of bottle gourd on skin

Lauki juice provides a natural glow to the skin and improves hair health. It is also considered beneficial in problems of hair loss and baldness.

Provides coolness to the body

Lauki has a cooling effect, providing coolness to the body in summer and helping maintain hydration.

Relief in Urinary Problems

Consumption of lauki provides relief in urinary tract problems and keeps the urinary system healthy.

Detoxifies the body

Lauki juice helps remove toxins from the body, improving overall health.

Relief from Acidity and Heartburn

Consumption of lauki is effective in reducing heartburn and acidity, providing relief from problems like heartburn.

Provides mental peace

Consumption of lauki helps reduce mental stress, bringing peace to mind and body.

Lauki is a versatile vegetable that proves beneficial in various aspects of health. By including it in your daily diet, you can not only improve your digestive system but also improve your heart, skin, hair and mental health. Therefore, it is quite appropriate to call lauki a superfood.
To learn more about the health benefits of lauki juice, you can watch this video:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medicine or treatment.

