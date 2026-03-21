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Weekly Tarot Horoscope 22-28 March 2026: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo's Luck to Shine, Aries-Gemini Must Be Cautious, Know Full Prediction

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 22 To 28 March 2026: This week brings new opportunities for many zodiac signs, while for some it signals caution. Let's find out the tarot predictions for all zodiac signs.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 21, 2026

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Weekly Horoscope from March 22 to 28, 2026 (Photo Source: Patrika)

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 22 To 28 March 2026: Amidst the auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri, this week brings special energy and changes, the effects of which will be seen across all zodiac signs. While some zodiac signs may experience wealth, success, and new opportunities with the grace of Maa Durga, others will need to make decisions cautiously. According to Tarot card reader and astrologer Nitika Sharma, the influence of planets and energies between March 22 and 28 will have a significant impact on career, relationships, and financial situations. During this period, the fortunes of Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo may shine, while Aries and Gemini have been advised to proceed with caution. Let's find out how this week will be for all zodiac signs.

Aries Weekly Tarot Card Readings

This week, you need to channel your energy in the right direction. Avoid making any major decisions in haste. Gather complete information first, then take a step. New career opportunities may arise, but recognising them will depend on your wisdom. Maintain balance in relationships and stay away from unnecessary disputes.

Taurus Weekly Tarot Card Readings

This week could prove financially relieving for you. New sources of income may emerge, and pending tasks will move forward. Investment opportunities may arise, but make decisions thoughtfully. You will receive support from your family, and positive changes may also be seen in your career.

Gemini Weekly Tarot Card Readings

This week might be a bit turbulent. Obstacles may arise in old tasks, but you will manage them with your intelligence. A lack of communication in relationships can cause problems, so speak openly. The help of a colleague at the workplace will propel you forward.

Cancer Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Confidence will be your greatest strength this week. If you are working hard towards a goal, you may achieve good results. However, be patient when making decisions. Avoid making decisions driven by emotions. Meeting an old friend might bring joy to your heart.

Leo Weekly Tarot Card Readings

This week, you need to pay special attention to your health. Work pressure and mental stress may increase, so some rest is also necessary. There are indications of changes in the workplace, which will prove beneficial in the long run. Relationships will experience novelty; just give them time.

Virgo Weekly Tarot Card Readings

This week could open doors to new opportunities for you. Success in work and respect in society are likely. Some personal challenges may arise, but you will overcome them with your wisdom. Maintain honesty in relationships; this will be your greatest strength.

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Published on:

21 Mar 2026 10:16 am

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope / Weekly Tarot Horoscope 22-28 March 2026: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo's Luck to Shine, Aries-Gemini Must Be Cautious, Know Full Prediction

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