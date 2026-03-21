Weekly Tarot Horoscope 22-28 March 2026: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo's Luck to Shine, Aries-Gemini Must Be Cautious, Know Full Prediction

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 22 To 28 March 2026: Amidst the auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri, this week brings special energy and changes, the effects of which will be seen across all zodiac signs. While some zodiac signs may experience wealth, success, and new opportunities with the grace of Maa Durga, others will need to make decisions cautiously. According to Tarot card reader and astrologer Nitika Sharma, the influence of planets and energies between March 22 and 28 will have a significant impact on career, relationships, and financial situations. During this period, the fortunes of Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo may shine, while Aries and Gemini have been advised to proceed with caution. Let's find out how this week will be for all zodiac signs.