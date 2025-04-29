CG Jobs: Recruitment for 300 posts, this will be the salary – apply soon!

Through this placement camp, Mindlabs Media Tech Private Limited, Durg, a private sector company, will recruit for 300 positions as Meter Assembling Stallers. Applicants with ITI qualifications in Electrician and Wireman trades are required for these positions.

Selected youth will be provided a monthly salary of ₹12,500. An additional allowance of ₹2,500 for a bike and ₹1,500 for food will also be provided. The recruitment is for Mahasamund district. Interested and eligible applicants should attend the venue on the specified date with a copy of their educational qualification certificates to avail this benefit.