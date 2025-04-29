scriptCG Jobs: Recruitment for 300 posts, this will be the salary – apply soon! | Latest News | Patrika News
Mahasamund

CG Jobs: Recruitment for 300 posts, this will be the salary – apply soon!

CG Jobs: Mindlabs Media Tech Private Limited, a private sector company based in Durg, will recruit for 300 positions of Meter Assembling Stallers through a placement camp.

MahasamundApr 29, 2025 / 02:35 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Jobs: The District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre, Mahasamund, is offering a golden opportunity for educated, local unemployed youth. A placement camp will be organised on 30 April from 11 am to 2 pm. This event will take place at the Housing Board Atal Vihar Colony Employment Office premises, Machewa.
Through this placement camp, Mindlabs Media Tech Private Limited, Durg, a private sector company, will recruit for 300 positions as Meter Assembling Stallers. Applicants with ITI qualifications in Electrician and Wireman trades are required for these positions.
Selected youth will be provided a monthly salary of ₹12,500. An additional allowance of ₹2,500 for a bike and ₹1,500 for food will also be provided. The recruitment is for Mahasamund district. Interested and eligible applicants should attend the venue on the specified date with a copy of their educational qualification certificates to avail this benefit.

