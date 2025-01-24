Teacher falls for scam, loses Rs 1.5 lakh while trying to recover Rs 400

How the Fraud Occurred When the money was not returned by 20 January 2025, the teacher searched for the Hitachi ATM’s customer care number on Google. After calling the number, he was given other customer care numbers and told to contact them. Upon contacting the number provided, the caller asked for his account number and claimed to be able to fix the ATM issue. The teacher provided his account number. Following this, the caller disconnected the call. The teacher then received a call on his mobile phone instructing him to download the AnyDesk app. He subsequently downloaded the app.

After opening the app, he was instructed to touch the screen reader. Once he did so, the caller stated that ₹400 would be credited to his account within four hours. The fraudster then instructed him to keep his mobile phone on. Subsequently, money was continuously deducted from his account. A total of ₹1,50,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from the teacher’s account online. Sankra police have registered a case against the holders of mobile numbers 6262919379 and 9234169144.