Mau crime: Mukhtar’s close aide and notorious criminal Amit Thathera’s property worth 1 crore 7 lakh seized

In this connection, SP Ilamnar Ji said that Amit Thathera is a member of Mukhtar Ansari’s gang IS 191. He had purchased land in the city’s Kotwali area in the name of his mother Kanti Devi, wife of Kanhaiya. The actual owner of this land was Amit Thathera, who used the house built on this land for criminal activities. Amit had built this land and house with money earned from criminal activities, and he had no other source of income.

Therefore, the government has seized this land.

He said that the District Magistrate Praveen Mishra had permitted this under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act.