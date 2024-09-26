Therefore, the government has seized this land.
He said that the District Magistrate Praveen Mishra had permitted this under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act.
Under the leadership of SP Ilamnar Ji, Mau police have taken a big action against criminals. Today, Mau police have seized property worth 1 crore 7 lakh of Amit Thathera, a close aide of Mukhtar and a notorious criminal, who is currently lodged in jail under the Gangster Act.
News / Mau / Mau crime: Mukhtar’s close aide and notorious criminal Amit Thathera’s property worth 1 crore 7 lakh seized