In the previous hearing, Kapil Sibal, the lawyer representing Umar Ansari, argued that a judicial inquiry into Mukhtar Ansari’s death had been conducted, but its report was yet to be received. Following this, the Supreme Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to provide the judicial inquiry report to Umar Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was imprisoned in Banda Jail, died in jail on 28 March 2024. The post-mortem report attributed the cause of death to heart failure. However, Mukhtar Ansari’s family alleged that he was poisoned to death in jail.